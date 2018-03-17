On Thursday, news broke that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce, which would mean the end of their 13-year marriage. And in the immediate aftermath of the news, model and Twitter personality Melissa Stetten claimed Trump Jr. slid into her Twitter DMs back in 2011, sending her a flirtatious message about a month after the birth of his son Tristan.

Stetten tweeted out a screenshot of the alleged Twitter direct message on Friday, including some context about what it referred to. According to Stetten, she had tweeted out a joke about straining a muscle while replacing a tampon, which led Trump Jr. to reply with a reference to the scent of bacon.

The initial tweet from Stetten is no longer visible, which makes parsing the exact nature of Trump Jr.'s response difficult. But a pair of public tweets from Trump Jr.'s account, dated the same day as the DM Stetten screenshotted, are still live on the site. The first is Trump Jr. responding to Stetten that he's a "happily married man," along with a winking emoticon, while the second makes reference to "bacon perfume."

"Now you're just toying w my emotions," Trump Jr. tweeted to Stetten, on Nov. 20, 2011. "Why don't women come up w bacon perfume? Seems so much better than that channel crap." The DM he apparently sent to Stetton, which is timestamped 13 minutes after that public reply, is embedded below.

Needless to say, Stetton did not seem to appreciate the fliratious DM. At the time the message was sent, Trump Jr. had been married to Vanessa for six years, and with his newborn son's recent addition to the family, the couple had four children together: Tristan, Donald, Chloe, and Kai. Their fifth child, Stephen, was born a year later in 2012.

News of the divorce came as something of a surprise this week, given that there had been no reports of marital troubles between Vanessa and Trump Jr. in recent years. Just a day before the divorce filing was made official, however, reports suddenly swirled that sources close to the couple believed they were heading for a split.

In a statement to People following news of their divorce, Trump Jr. and Vanessa expressed "respect" for each other, and stated that their children remain their "top priority."

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," the statement reportedly said. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This is the first time Trump Jr. has been divorced. He and Vanessa were first married in 2005, about two years after they were introduced at a fashion show by now-president and then-reality TV show host Donald Trump. According to The New York Times' report following the couple's marriage, the president actually introduced Vanessa to his son twice during that event, once at the beginning and once during intermission, and the result was little more than "awkward conversation."

It was until weeks later, when Vanessa ― then named Vanessa Haydon ― ran into Trump Jr. at a party, and was reintroduced by a mutual friend, that they connected and began a relationship.

According to reports, Vanessa filed for divorce in a Manhattan court on Thursday, and it was listed as "uncontested," meaning both sides are in agreement. The couple have not spoken out publicly about why they've decided to separate, beyond the aforementioned statement in which they say they've "decided to go their separate ways."