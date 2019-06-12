CNN reports that former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer has been sentenced to two years supervised release for his role in the college admissions scandal. The former Stanford coach's college admissions scam sentence is the first to be issued in connection with the wide-reaching scandal, which was first revealed in March.

Vandemoer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering for coordinating two bribes of $110,000 and $160,000, respectively, to the university's sailing program, CNN reports; in exchange, Vandemoer designated two applicants to Stanford, neither of which had any sailing experience, as sailing recruits. Officials from the university said that neither of those students completed the admissions process, however.

"His actions not only deceived and defrauded the university that employed him, but also validated a national cynicism over college admissions by helping wealthy and unscrupulous applicants enjoy an unjust advantage over those who either lack deep pockets or are simply unwilling to cheat to get ahead," Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen wrote in a sentencing memorandum, according to CNN.

Vandemoer is just one of 50 people who were indicted in connection with the college admissions scandal, in which the parents of applicants to several prestigious schools are accused of paying large sums of money to various school administrators in exchange for giving their children preferential treatment in the admissions process.

