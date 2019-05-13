Experts Say These 7 Surprising Foods Can Help Boost Your Libido

What you eat could be the key to having a better sex life. Aphrodisiacs like chocolate and oysters are known for helping to increase sexual desire. But according to experts, there are so many other foods that can boost your libido and some of them may surprise you.

“When it comes to a healthy libido, dietary intake is critical," Marta Montenegro, nutrition fertility lifestyles specialist at IVFMD tells Bustle. "You want to avoid eating too many foods that are high in simple carbohydrates and sugars, and saturated fats that will contribute to sapping your energy in the short-term."

Certain food habits in general can impact your life in many different ways. When it comes to sex in particular, specific eating habits may increase your risk of developing health conditions that affect blood flow. According to Montenegro, you'll need good blood circulation if you want to keep accessing that "in the mood" feeling. "Your blood vessels should be able to dilate easily," she says. "You also want to be in good cardiovascular condition as sex can require extra physical stamina."

So if you want to boost your sex drive, here are some surprising foods that can help you to do so, according to experts.

1. Cantaloupe Andrew Zaeh for Bustle “Foods that are high in key amino acids such as L-arginine and L-citrulline will raise nitric oxide levels in the body," Montenegro says. "When we increase nitric oxide, that will help to properly drive blood flow to the reproductive organs." For instance, walnuts are rich in L-arginine and are known to help with erectile dysfunction. Cantaloupes are high in L-citrulline. "These foods are good for helping your circulation, dilating those arteries so we can get the proper blood flow to your reproductive organs,” Montenegro says.

2. Nutmeg, Cinnamon, And Cayenne Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "All of these spices produce heat," Jamie Hickey, certified personal trainer and nutritionist, tells Bustle. "This helps with circulation of your blood, which leads to easier arousal." A 2014 study published in the journal Physiology and Behavior, even found a link between spicy food and testosterone. Men who ate spicy food had higher levels of testosterone than those who did not.

3. Asparagus Ashley Batz/Bustle Asparagus is high in the B vitamin, folate. According to Dr. Anna Cabeca, triple board-certified physician and bestselling author of The Hormone Fix, this aids in increasing the production of histamine, which is important for a healthy sex drive.

4. Avocados Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Here's another reason to be obsessed with avocados. According to Dr. Cabeca, avocados contain tons of Vitamin B6. "This helps to increase hormone production and potassium to regulate a woman’s thyroid gland and boost the libido [for anyone]," she says. They’re also rich in folate, which is important for energy and stamina.

5. Pumpkin Seeds Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Punpkin seeds are high in zinc, which is essential for healthy sperm and egg production as well as preventing testosterone deficiency. According to Dr. Cabeca, they're also loaded with "libido vitamins" and minerals like calcium, potassium, niacin and phosphorous.

6. Bananas Ashley Batz/Bustle It's no secret that bananas contain potassium. As Hickey says, "Potassium helps with muscle contractions, which are needed for good sex." Bananas are also rich in vitamins that help to produce testosterone, which is important if you want to boost your libido.