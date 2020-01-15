Two universes collided on The CW's Arrowverse crossover event in a moment fans never thought would happen. Ezra Miller's Flash made a surprise cameo on "Crisis On Infinite Earths," allowing DCTV to finally introduce their Flash (Grant Gustin) to his movie counterpart (Miller). In other words, the movie Flash met the TV Flash, and fans absolutely loved it. But, as the dust settles from the excitement of it all, there remains the question of what this means for Miller's upcoming Flash movie, and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Miller truly shocked fans when he appeared for a brief, fun scene on "Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Four." Trapped in the Speed Force, TV's Flash (Gustin) ran into Miller's Flash in S.T.A.R. Labs. "What the hell is this?" Miller asked. The two then exchanged a few confused looks, and some mutual suit admiration — "I like your outfit. It seems comfy." — before Miller's Flash faded away into the Speed Force. It was a brief scene, but one that changed the DC movie and television universes forever.

The surprise cameo marked Miller's first time back in the supersuit since 2017's Justice League, which was his Flash debut. It appears that this scene takes place some time after the events of Justice League. Before he leaves, Miller's Flash says, "I told Victor this was possible," possibly meaning Victor Stone's Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who he first met in the DCEU movie.

This meeting of the Flashes could mean big things for both The Flash TV show, and The Flash film, which is currently set for a 2022 release. On the TV side it could leave the door open for more alternate universe interactions down the line, despite the closing of the breaches between Earths. For the film, the scene as a few immediate repercussions. Firstly, it seems like this is the first time Miller's Flash made it into the Speed Force, and the Multiverse — he was pretty shocked to find out that this other Flash was also named Barry Allen. This opens up a world of possibility for the Flash film, and makes this interaction absolutely crucial to the development of the big screen superhero. Perhaps even more significant, TV's Barry Allen seems to give his counterpart the idea to call himself "The Flash," which means he literally changes Miller's character's identity.

It's unclear what this means for the future of DCTV and the DCEU. Could Henry Cavill's Superman show up in next year's crossover event? Will Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman be teaming up with Supergirl anytime soon? It's a brand new day in the Multiverse.