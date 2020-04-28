The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools and universities around the world to cancel graduation ceremonies. But if you still want to celebrate the end of an era, Facebook and Instagram have you covered, and they've got way more A-list entertainers than your actual ceremony would've had. Miley Cyrus and Oprah will participate in Facebook's #Graduation2020 ceremony.

As announced in a press release obtained by Bustle, Winfrey will deliver the commencement address at the virtual ceremony, officially titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. And truly, all universities should follow Facebook's lead and just have her speak at every future graduation. Other stars will also chip in with advice for the class of 2020, including Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles, with more speakers to be announced soon.

Of course, Cyrus will bring it home and make viewers and graduates cry alike by performing "The Climb," which has soundtracked graduation ceremonies and videos since she first sang it on Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009. What better to lift our spirits than this timeless classic?

The multi-hour commencement will stream live on Facebook Watch on Friday, May 15. Individual segments will be posted onto the official @Instagram account as well as contributors' own social media accounts. And if you want even more ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 (at least until it's safe to host an in-person soiree), Winfrey and Cyrus' ceremony isn't the only virtual event happening that day.

Eva Longoria and Jaime King are teaming up with Her Campus to host their own online graduation ceremony on the same day, titled "I'm Still Graduating," per Entertainment Tonight. Both actors will speak during the livestream, and they've assembled more celebs to join them, including Tamron Hall, Andrew Yang, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, and Drax Project, among others. In addition, graduating students will be able to speak and perform during the ceremony as well.

If there's one silver lining for graduates during the pandemic, it's that they can say virtually every celebrity on earth was their commencement speaker.

