Nearly six months later, it's clear that President Donald Trump's executive order didn't stop all family border separations. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released data on Thursday indicating that an additional 81 kids have been taken from their family members since Trump declared an end to the practice on June 20, according to CNN.

The administration is justifying this news in two ways. First of all, DHS says it's mostly taking children away from adults who are believed to be exploiting them and, in some cases, aren't actually their parents (all kids were separated from their parents under the former "zero tolerance" policy). DHS also argues that the current separation numbers are back to levels under former administrations.

"While there was a brief increase during zero tolerance as more adults were prosecuted, the numbers have returned to their prior levels," said DHS spokesperson Katie Waldman in a Thursday statement.

But these justifications are leaving many unconvinced. Immigrant families have many times been separated at the border in the past. And it's undeniable that family separation has always been an instrument of U.S. policy, from enslavement to mass incarceration to forcibly sending Native American kids away to boarding schools.

But as CNN points out, there is little evidence to support the claim that family border separations were going on at the same level in earlier administrations. According to the DHS, the agency did not track separation figures until the 2017 fiscal year (a few months of which occurred during President Barack Obama's tenure), during which 1,065 families were separated, per CNN. The public doesn't have numbers before that, so it's tough to compare Trump's policies with those of his predecessors.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Speaking from his own experience and research, though, immigration expert David Bier told CNN in November, "No administration has institutionalized the practice of family separation on such a scale, as intentionally and as broadly as the Trump administration attempted over the summer."

Then there's the argument that DHS is taking children away from adults for their own good. "The numbers we have recently compiled show unequivocally that smugglers, human traffickers, and nefarious actors are attempting to use hundreds of children to exploit our immigration laws in hopes of gaining entry to the United States," Waldman said on Thursday.

CNN noted that she included "no evidence" in support of that claim. Waldman said that kids would be taken away if their safety was in jeopardy, the adult needed acute medical help, there was evidence that the adult was engaging in a serious crime, or the adult wasn't the youth's legal guardian. Of the 81 child separations that have occurred since June 20, DHS says that most happened for medical reasons or because the adult was linked to a gang or criminal activity.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The administration says it separated more than 2,600 kids from their parents during the period of "zero tolerance" earlier this year. According to a recent 60 Minutes investigation, though, the numbers may be much higher. The outlet found over 5,000 have been taken away since Trump entered office.

Democrats have indicated they may investigate the administration's separation policies when they take control of the House in January. "We will hold the Trump Administration accountable for their inhuman policy of separating families," Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the most likely candidate for Speaker of the House, said in a Nov. 30 statement. She condemned "the trauma and anguish they have inflicted on vulnerable children and families at our border."