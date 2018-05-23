Get your credit cards ready, because this year's fashion and beauty Memorial Day sales might just be the best ones yet. There's not only major savings for the holiday, but some of the savings start days before. You know, so you can spend the entire weekend shopping and not just one day. Call your besties, because the biggest weekend of savings of the year will be here before you know it.

No matter what you're looking to buy for summer, Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop. There's everything from homeware to cars up for grabs at a lower price, but the fashion and beauty deals are some of the best of the entire year. This isn't just one day of sales, my friends. Some of these deals go on for the entire weekend, so you can spend time at that cookout and still have time to shop.

Memorial Day shopping can also be a little overwhelming. There are so many different sales that it can be hard to find the perfect one for you. Well, that's where this list comes in. These are all the best Memorial Day fashion and beauty sales of the holiday weekend, so you can revamp your closet just in time for a new season.

The makeup brand is offing in store and online sales from May 23 to the 28 — no code needed. You can get Aqua Smoky Lash Mascara and Aqua Smoky Extravagant Mascara at 20 percent off and Artist Palette Vol. 4, Artist Plexi-Gloss, Pro Sculpting Lip and more for 50 percent off.

Wildfang COWBOY DAN TEE $28 (originally $40) Wildfang Wildfang is offering 30 percent off the "summer faves" section of the website and 40 percent off button-ups now through Memorial Day. You won't need a code to get the savings either. Buy Now

All Bed Head products are buy two get one free on the Ulta website from May 25 to the 28. You don't need a code to get that deal either.

Valfre Boys Tears 3D Phone Case $38 Valfre From now through Memorial Day, you can get 30 percent off of any two items on the Valfre website. Just use the code MDay30 at checkout. Buy Now

Old Navy Textured-Stripe One-Shoulder Swim Top for Women $12.50 Old Navy It wouldn't be a Memorial Day sale without Old Navy. The brand is running a pre-Memorial Day sale from May 14 to the 20, and offering up to 50 percent off items. The Part 1 Sale is from May 21 to the 24, with 50 percent off tees, tanks, swim, and shorts and 20 percent off all dresses. The Part 2 Sale is from May 25 to the 28, but you'll only get 50 percent off tees, tanks, swim, and shorts. Buy Now

BaubleBar Sanchia Hoop Earrings $36 BaubleBar Starting May 24 to the 28, you can get up to 70 percent off the entire BaubleBar website. Yes, really. You don't even need to remember a code. Buy Now

Banana Republic Crossover Slide $19.99 Banana Republic The entire website has been slashed down to 50 to 70 percent off of original prices. The deals will run now through Memorial Day, and you don't need a code. Buy Now

More to come...