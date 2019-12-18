Standing out in the luxury accessories game is a struggle, but now one brand has taken things to a whole new level. Fendi have launched a scented bag in what may be one of the most outlandish stunts in 2019. And that's saying something.

Well, it's handbags at dawn during the festive period and Fendi are ready for battle. The Evening Standard reports that this new and truly unique product is being made in collaboration with Fendi and the legendary perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The bag is a smelly (in a cute way) twist on the brand's iconic Baguette bag, which has graced the arm of many a celeb, heiress, and socialite.

The Baguette bag is having a serious moment right now. Yes, the noughties called, they want their accessory back. And this particular accessory smells just as good as it looks.

So what smell does the new Baguette bag have? No, not bread (har har). The experts over at Maison Francis Kurkdjian have designed a very special scent called FendiFrenesia that will only be available with the bag. The leather used in the design process is infused with the scent and lucky owners of the bag are also provided with a bottle of the perfume too.

According to Elle, "When you purchase a scented Baguette bag you'll get a 5ml bottle of perfume with it, which can be either applied to the skin or sprayed on to a card hidden inside your bag to enhance the scent."

Fendi are describing the bag's smell as being, "leathery and musky" and have promised that it should remain smelling gorgeous for a stonking (or should I say stinking) four years.

Now to the sordid topic of coin. The brand's name alone might send you into a tizzy. Claire's Accessories it ain't. And you're not wrong, because the cost of this limited-edition range starts at £430.

Yikes. Maybe best stay home and watch reruns of The Simple Life for your noughties fix instead.