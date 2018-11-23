Fenty Beauty's 2018 Black Friday Sale Includes $15 Lippies & Palettes Under $50
There are loads of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales happening now through next week. Credit cards are being whipped out. Budgets are being wiped out and names are getting checked off shopping lists. A much hoped-for BFCM sale is finally confirmed — Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a Black Friday Sale. You need to bump whatever it is you are doing to the back burner and get on the Fenty Beauty sale RN. Hop to it.
Here are the particulars, since time is of the essence, followed by a list of Fenty products you can and should buy and that is designed to help you take advantage of the discount.
The Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale offers 20 percent off products purchased via the brand's site. There is no code required upon checkout. Just grab your products, put them in your digital cart, and the savings will be calculated upon checking out.
The sale is active for a limited time — it runs from Black Friday through Monday, Nov. 26, which is Cyber Monday, according to the email blast the brand sent out earlier this morning.
Some of the brand's cult fave products are included in the sale — Stunna Lip Paint, the Pro Filt'r Foundation that shook the beauty industry by offering a standard 40-shade range, the Lip Luminizer, palettes, primers, and much more.
Basically, all the products that hustle hard and last through the night are yours with a 20 percent discount.
That means you can use all of the money you save to buy even more products for yourself or for the makeup and Rihanna-loving BFF on your shopping list. The savings are cyclical in a rad way.
Here's a list of products you absolutely need to try. Oh, and sorry to be a crusher of hopes and destroyer of dreams, but the restock of Beach, Please! items is no longer available. The brand's Body Lava sets have gone bye-bye — again.
That said, this sale should soothe the pain. Your limbs may not get that dewy glow since the much-coveted body luminizers sold out. But Rih and co. have plenty of products for your lips, lids, and visage.
1. Stunna Lip Paint in Uncuffed
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncuffed
This rosy mauve packs a pretty pout punch. This is a thinner formula and more fluid liquid matte. Therefore, it wears comfortably and doesn't budge. It's perfect for a long day at the office and drinks after work.
2. Stunna Lip Paint in Uninvited
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uninvited
This smooth black shade is sexy and daring. It's definitely a must for special occasions or when you desire an edgy lip look. If you've been wanting to try it, there's no time like the present — and with a 20 percent discount.
3. Flyliner
Fenty Beauty Flyliner in Cuz I'm Black
If you are ISO a primo black liner to create that perfect cat eye flick or a statement wing, this black satin version will help you achieve those noble goals.
4. Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty is credited with furthering inclusivity by offering a wide range of foundation shades for women of all skin tones as a standard since the brand launched with 40 hues. The normally $34 bottles are marked down to less than $28 with this sale.
5. Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
There are 16 pans of Moroccan-inspired eyeshadow living under one roof with this palette. Mattes? Check. Shimmers? Yep. Spicy? Indeed. You can layer and pile on the shades for infinite looks and a formula that lasts and lasts. It's less than $50 with the BF x CM discount.
6. Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk
It's a highlighter for your lips. The Gloss Bomb in the milky pearl shade is legit pout bling. It's shiny AF and smells like vanilla and apricots. At under $15 a tube, you gotta grab at least two.
7. Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in PMS
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
The petal soft, long-lasting, ultra velvety formula is one of the best on the market. With a discount that reduces the price to less than $15, you can grab a shade or six.
8. Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick In Ma'Damn
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma'Damn
If you want to make a bolder lip statement, try this royal red shade. It works with all skin tones and is an instant dose of Old Hollywood glam.
9. Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer
Primers are a necessity. Fenty's weightless, color-boosting primer smooths lids and gives eyeshadow a base on which to build an eye look. It's less than $18 with the BF x CM sale, too.
Those are just nine items that you can scoop up with a delish discount. There are plenty more products in the Fenty Beauty assortment that are eligible for the sale. You can veritably revamp your own makeup wardrobe and/or grab gifts for fellow beauty enthusiasts. There is no way you can go wrong with a Fenty Beauty haul. With lippies under $15 and palettes under $50, the Fenty Beauty Black Friday x Cyber Monday is too good to snooze on. So don't.