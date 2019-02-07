In between launching a lingerie line, subscription boxes, and working on a new album, Rihanna has squeezed in some time to drop a new Fenty Beauty product, much to the delight of beauty lovers everywhere. The new Stunna Lip Paint shade is called Unlocked, and it's being released just in time for Valentine's Day. Which means that this year, looking forward to pun-y holiday cards and plastic trinkets just won't cut it.

The newest addition to the Lip Paint family is a hot pink hue that was formulated to stun on all skin tones, letting you swap out your traditional reds for a flirty and feisty pink. For those who don't know, Stunna Lip Paint is Fenty Beauty's version of liquid lipstick, which comes in a small bottle and a stiletto-like application wand. The colors are always highly pigmented and non-streaky, and the formula doesn't dry out your lips, leaving cracks behind. The inaugural color that the brand launched with was a universally flattering red called "Uncensored," and it followed up the collection with four more shades in the form of "Unveil" (a chocolate brown,) "Uncuffed" (a rosey mauve,) "Unbutton" (a peachy nude,) and "Uninvited" (a smooth black.) Each longwear lippie costs $24, so the new Unlocked shade will probably clock in at the same amount.

The shade is a nice twist on the usual Valentine's Day colors, where the color is a mix between a neon magenta and a summer-ready punch. It will drop in stores on Feb. 12, just in time to stock up before your dinner underneath candlelight or your night out of cocktails with friends.

Rihanna announced the newest shade via Instagram, where Fenty Beauty posted a close up shot of the product, captioning, "Y’all said y’all wanted more #STUNNA Lip Paint, and now it’s #UNLOCKED!"

Rihanna also posted the color on her own private account, where she swatched the hue on her own lips while dressed in red leather pants and a hot pink crop top. She's sitting on the hood of a pink Lamborghini all casual-like, really cinching that whole Barbie look.

True to the brand's vision of inclusion, Fenty Beauty also swatched the color on four different skin tones, letting lip enthusiasts imagine how it would look with their own coloring.

As expected, fans are already excited about the upcoming drop, flooding the comments with how they plan on snapping up the new tube immediately. "I got a set of fenty lipstick for Christmas. Do I really need this one as well.... ummmmmmmmm..... yep. Lol will be added to my collection," one follower wrote. "So I guess Tuesday I’m getting a new lippie," another shared.

While the news is exciting, one can't help but feel greedy and ask if this new pink Lip Paint color will be part of a bigger Valentine's Day collection for the brand. Will shoppers be able to stock up on a little more than just a lipstick, like maybe a sultry V-Day palette, or a pink highlighter to play with? Only time will tell, but for now we can at least play with this new hot pink liquid lipstick all February long.