Forget the weather app or storm forecasts — the first sign of cold weather is in my hands. Almost overnight they transform from a low-maintenance extremity to these tight, rung-out dry things that need constant hydration. The backs of my hands, my knuckles, cuticles, and nail beds all become cracked and flaked if not given my undivided attention.

Throughout the handful of New York City winters my body has so regretfully endured, I've learned a few tricks of the trade when it comes to keeping your hands hydrated: Look for a hand cream formula that's rich but not greasy, choose quality ingredients, reapply literally whenever you can (and always after washing your hands), hydrate while you sleep, and although it can be so satisfying, avoid hot water.

But let's face it — even if you take preventative measures, it's likely your hands will still end up dry. Having a good hand cream, balm, or salve is just non-negotiable during winter — and Walmart.com is the place to go for all of these options. Below, I share the best hydrating hand products available at your convenience on Walmart.com.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.

A Balm That's Withstood The Test of Time

Get Soft Hands And Cuticles With A Formula That Nourishes Both

Strengthen The Skin's Barrier With This Therapeutic Hand Cream

Get Ultra-Smooth Hands With This Sweet Almond Oil Formula

Hydrate Your Hands With Honey and Bamboo Extract

Fight Cracking Skin With A Rich Shea Butter Formula

For Soft Hands That Smell Amazing, Try This Lightweight Cream

Fight UV Damage With A Hand Cream Enhanced With SPF

Combat Flaky Skin With Coconut Oil and Vitamin E

If You Love The Scent Of Lemons, This Hydrating Hand Lotion Is A Gift

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.