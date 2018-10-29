Fight Dry, Cracked, Winter Hands With The Best Hand Creams on Walmart.com
Forget the weather app or storm forecasts — the first sign of winter for me always comes in my hands. Almost overnight they transform from a low-maintenance extremity to these tight, rung-out dry things that need constant hydration. The backs of my hands, my knuckles, cuticles, and nail beds all become cracked and flaked if not given my undivided attention.
Throughout the handful of New York City winters my body has so regretfully endured, I've learned a few tricks of the trade when it comes to keeping your hands hydrated: Look for a hand cream formula that's rich but not greasy, choose quality ingredients, reapply literally whenever you can (and always after washing your hands), hydrate while you sleep, and although it can be so satisfying, avoid hot water.
But let's face it — even if you take preventative measures, it's likely your hands will still end up dry. Having a good hand cream, balm, or salve is just non-negotiable during winter — and Walmart.com is the place to go for all of these options. Below, I share the best hydrating hand products available at your convenience on Walmart.com.
A Balm That's Withstood The Test of Time
Vermont's Original Bag Balm Skin Moisturizer, 8 oz
$8
For a heavy-duty balm that seals in hydration, this formula is rich and effective. Plus, it's been trusted since 1899, and you can't really beat that.
Get Soft Hands And Cuticles With A Formula That Nourishes Both
Yes To Coconut Hydrate & Restore Protecting Hand & Cuticle Cream, 3 Oz
$5
This 97% natural formula is ultra-hydrating without feeling greasy, and will keep both your hands and cuticles soft and hydrated.
Strengthen The Skin's Barrier With This Therapeutic Hand Cream
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream for Normal to Dry Skin, 3 oz.
$8
With three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this therapeutic hand cream helps restore moisture levels while strengthening the skin's natural barrier.
Get Ultra-Smooth Hands With This Sweet Almond Oil Formula
Burt's Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream - 2 oz Jar
$8
The very first ingredient in this 99% natural formula is sweet almond oil, so you know it has to be hydrating. Infused with vitamin E and beeswax, this hand cream locks in moisture and smells amazing.
Hydrate Your Hands With Honey and Bamboo Extract
Tonymoly Panda's Dream White Hand Cream
$12
Adorable as it is effective, this hand cream is infused with bamboo extract and honey to nourish and hydrate the skin.
Fight Cracking Skin With A Rich Shea Butter Formula
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 5.2 oz.
$23
This cult-classic hand cream is formulated with 20% shea butter, honey, almond, and coconut oil to deliver maximum hydration to very dry skin.
For Soft Hands That Smell Amazing, Try This Lightweight Cream
Tokyo Milk Light Awaken Within Handcreme, 2.7 Oz
$13
Another shea butter-rich formula, this hand cream is delicately scented an leaves dry hands feeling ultra soft.
Fight UV Damage With A Hand Cream Enhanced With SPF
Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn SPF 40 1 fl. oz.
$12
This multitasking hand cream with SPF 40 protects the hands from UV damage while hydrating with skin-nourishing oils.
Combat Flaky Skin With Coconut Oil and Vitamin E
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Hand Cream, 2.1 OZ
$5
For all the coconut oil lovers out there, Palmer's Coconut Oil Hand Cream is your perfect match. With coconut, monoi, and vitamin E oil, this nourishing formula delivers 24 hours of hydration.
If You Love The Scent Of Lemons, This Hydrating Hand Lotion Is A Gift
J.R. Watkins Lemon Cream Hand Cream, 3.3 oz
$5
For a refreshingly scented hand lotion, this lemony cream is a real treat. It's formulated with shea butter and plenty of skin-nourishing oils to keep your hands smooth all winter long.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.