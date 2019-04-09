Congress appears poised to pass an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reform bill with bipartisan support. ProPublica reports that, among other things, the bill bans the IRS from providing online tax filing software directly to taxpayers, a controversial move for those who believe the government could offer a more accessible system.

Preventing the IRS from providing free tax filing software is controversial because, as ProPublica reports, many experts believe that the agency could make tax filing a much less complicated — and costly — process for many taxpayers. Private tax filers, like Intuit — which makes TurboTax — or H&R Block have long pushed for Congress to prevent the IRS from doing so because they stand to benefit from providing that service, per ProPublica.

Some Democratic critics of the bill ultimately argued that, while they thought that the bill had flaws, it was worth supporting, in general, according to The Washington Post. Namely, per the Post, the bill included protections from private debt collectors, as well as assistance for lower-income taxpayers, which Democratic lawmakers wanted to see put in place.

"In this freshman class, I and many of my colleagues were sent to reject corporate influence and stand up for people. This puts us in a difficult spot," Rep. Katie Hill said of the bill, according to The Hill. "But the rest of this bill is too important."

