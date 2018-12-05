Being featured alongside other well-known women from around the world may not be a new thing for the first daughter. But Forbes' reason for including Ivanka Trump in its 2018 "World's Most Powerful Women" list comes with an interesting caveat.

Listed at number 24 on the list, Ivanka is introduced as Donald Trump's oldest daughter, as well as in her role a White House adviser. Forbes described Ivanka as the "de facto first lady as her step-mother Melania [Trump] prefers to avoid the limelight." (Bustle has reached out to the first lady's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, for comment.)

However, Forbes noted that it was "unclear" how much of an impact Ivanka has created in her position in the White House. It acknowledged her promotion of paid family leave as well as urging for more women to venture into science, and details Trump's focus on national politics after she shut down her fashion line in July.

In a statement to Bustle at the time, Ivanka had said, "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...