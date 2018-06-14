It's a decision that may surprise some readers. In its 2018 "Hot 100" list, Maxim included Melania and Ivanka Trump for reasons based on more than just physical beauty. It was an editorial judgement justified in the following words:

They're far more than just pretty faces. The women who inspire us are multi-hyphenates, entrepreneurs, and risk-takers. Now more than ever, we need to celebrate smart, powerful women who are breaking boundaries (and looking damn good doing it).

This won't be the first time that Maxim featured a political figure in its "hot" rankings. Prior to this, in 2009, Maxim included former first lady Michelle Obama in its "Hot 100" list at the 93rd position. The magazine has been publishing this list since 2000 with winners who top the remaining 99 figures. In the past, Maxim's winners have featured actresses like Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson, Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus, Eva Longoria, Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin, and others. This year's winner is Kate Upton.

The president's wife and daughter were featured in the magazine's "power player" category, among the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Meghan Markle. For Ivanka, Maxim's gallery caption said, "Trump, who can list fashion designer and businesswoman on her impressive resume, is balancing her entrepreneurial endeavors with her White House responsibilities after being appointed advisor to the president last year."

For first lady Melania, Maxim's caption said that she had "taken special interest in children's issues, launching the Be Best awareness campaign this past May."

