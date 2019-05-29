The most meaningful pieces that exist in fashion are sometimes the ones that give back and help others. As more Pride celebrations are underway, Fossil is launching a limited edition Pride watch. But more importantly, all of the proceeds will go to LGBTQ youth.

Like many brands, Fossil is honoring Pride Month since 2019 marks the 50 anniversary of the Stonewall riots that occurred in 1969, which marks the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement.

According to a press release from Fossil, the brand is offering up a limited edition Pride month watch band as well as a watch case in which 100% of the earnings made from the case will help support the work done at the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI). HMI is an LGBTQ youth service agency providing young people ages 13 to 24 with counseling, health and wellness services, career development, liberal arts activities, and services for homeless youth.

Bustle spoke with Janiece Evans-Page, V.P. of Fossil Global Philanthropy and Sustainability who explained that self expression and individuality are the ultimate goals for the launch of the watch.

"We wanted to create a unique watch with a personalization element. so the wearer can express their individuality," Evans-Page says. "We want everyone, regardless of age, sexual identity, or gender, to wear their pride in a way that speaks to them. The watch case is numbered and engraved with the inscription 'Pride 2019' and can be paired with any strap, further exemplifying is versatility."

The collection not only offers the limited edition rainbow band, but also offered in the line are a series of silicone bands of every color in the rainbow.

"This watch embodies missions of both Fossil and HMI, which is for all people to feel empowered to be their true, authentic selves," Evans-Page tells Bustle. "It is a symbol and celebration of what makes us beautiful and free to live and love however we choose."

The watch band retails for $20 and the watch case will set shoppers back $75. Availability for purchasing starts May 29 and will be offered in select Fossil stores and online at Fossil.com. This watch case is super limited with 1,000 units, so get one while it’s hot.

Fossil Pride Watch Band

Fossil x Pride Watch Band $20 Fossil Buy at Fossil

Whether there are gloomy skies or a sunny Pride parade, this Pride inspired watch band could cheer up anyone. Made out of nylon, this sits pretty with bold colors under any analog clock with the flick of the wrist.

Fossil Pride Watch Case

Fossil x Pride Watch Case $75 Fossil Buy at Fossil

Fans can wear their Pride on display with the limited edition Fossil watch case. This specially made watch is made of a stainless steel case with a crystal lens and subtle rainbow indices in recognition of Pride Month. The watch is water-resistant to light splashes and fans can shop it now for $75.

Shoppers who want to celebrate Pride with a new color of the day, they can buy one of the silicone bands for $25 in 18 different colors.

Being different is celebrated all throughout this super personal launch, and Fossil is proving that there's no better time than now to be your true self.