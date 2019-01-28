Fox Was Down During 'Rent: Live' & Fans Were As Unhappy As Benny During Maureen's Protest

The nature of live television is that anything can happen — you just prepare as well as you can and hope for the best. Well, during Rent: Live, the worst for some happened, because viewers at home were not able to see the broadcast. That's, uh, DEFCON 1. Fox was down during Rent: Live and fans were not happy, to say the least.

A few minutes before the broadcast, Fox was frozen, and as it approached the 8 p.m. ET hour, those opening chords of Rent were not sounding on many a television across America. The biggest musical event of the year, one that millions have been waiting on for months, and... bupkus. Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zero. About 10 minutes into the broadcast and halfway through the Rent: Live song "Rent," the picture came back for most. Viewers only missed a little of the Broadway spectacle, but still. The show was already marred by problems because Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger, broke his foot during the Saturday night dress rehearsal, meaning he couldn't perform as he was supposed to in the Sunday night broadcast. The directors pieced it all together, using the footage from Saturday during the live show, but first that, and now not being able to see the show at all?

