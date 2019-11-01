While 31 Nights of Halloween has come and gone, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule has arrived with holiday classics and brand new premieres. For the first time ever, Freeform’s annual Christmas lineup, set to kick off on Dec. 1 according to a press release, will include the cable debut of timeless holiday classics such as 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1969’s Frosty the Snowman. Those titles, of course, aren’t the only classics on Freeform’s holly jolly roster this year: The Little Drummer Boy, Home Alone, Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish are set to join the hoopla of Yule logs burning and chestnuts roasting on an open fire this holiday season.

With the old, of course, comes the new. In addition to the classics, Freeform has unveiled a roster of original programs to take on the Christmas season. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, for example, invokes It’s A Wonderful Life but with a millennial twist: A woman goes on a successful first date with a man but inadvertently “ghosts” him after she dies in a car accident. Good Trouble, on the other hand, will air a two-hour holiday special that reunites the cast of The Fosters. Freeform’s lineup is a holiday miracle for lovers of the old and new.

Check out more highlights (and the full list) of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Dec. 1)

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) and the residents of Whoville. In the classic Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch (Jim Carrey) learns a thing or two about the spirit of Christmas.

Home Alone (Dec. 3)

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals. In this quintessential holiday film, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) fends off home intruders and learns that being alone on Christmas isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 4)

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas follows Jess (Aisha Dee) who goes on a successful date but inadvertently "ghosts" her date when she dies in a car accident. Her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn) is the only one who could still see and hear her, and thus must help her as she's "stuck on Earth with no idea how to ascend," as per a press release from Freeform.

Frosty the Snowman (Dec. 6)

For the first time on cable TV, Freeform will broadcast the holiday classic Frosty the Snowman. The seminal Christmas film follows a snowman with a magical top hat who, with the help of some children, must return to the North Pole before melting.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Dec. 6)

Joining Frosty the Snowman in its cable TV debut, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer joins Freeform's roster of holiday classics. Rudolph, one of the most popular and longest-running Christmas specials in history, follows the beloved misfit reindeer and co. as they save Christmas.

The Perfect Holiday (Dec. 12)

Gabrielle Union is a divorced mother of three named Nancy in The Perfect Holiday, which will satisfy viewers' rom-com needs this winter. In the film, Nancy's young daughter enlists the help of a department store Santa to help her mother find love.

Good Trouble Holiday Special (Dec. 16)

In its two-hour Christmas special this winter, Good Trouble will reunite the cast of The Fosters when the Adams-Foster family heads to Coterie to spend the holidays with Callie and Mariana.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Dec. 19)

Tim Burton brings together spooky season and holly jolly season in The Nightmare Before Christmas, which follows Halloweentown's pumpkin king Jack Skellington as he kidnaps Santa and tries to take over Christmas.

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (Dec. 24)

On Christmas Eve, Freeform will air the classic stop motion film Santa Claus is Comin' to Town for a good dose of nostalgia to ring in the pre-Christmas day festivities.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (Dec. 25)

Finally, on Christmas day, Richie Rich's Christmas Wish joins a roster of classics to really get viewers into the holiday spirit. When Richie Rich wishes he never exists, he's transported to an alternate universe and, in true It's A Wonderful Life fashion, learns to appreciate his life.

Here's the full list for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas:

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls

11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. – The Muppets Christmas Carol

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby

11:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:40 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11:00 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:00 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. – Home Alone

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas – Freeform Original Feature Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

4:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman – Freeform Premiere

8:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Freeform Premiere

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns – Freeform Premiere

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

11:25 p.m. – Shrek

1:30 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 p.m. – Shrek

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – New Episode

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – Season Finale

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – The Mistle-Tones

2:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

1:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:00 p.m. – Same Time, Next Christmas – Freeform Premiere

10:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

11:00 a.m. – This Christmas

1:35 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday – Freeform Premiere

3:35 p.m. – The Holiday

6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9:00 a.m – Arthur Christmas

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – Good Trouble – Holiday Special Event

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

11:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

11:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Snow

9:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

11:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – The Holiday

10:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. – Home Alone

9:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

3:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)