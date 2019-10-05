The holiday programming bonanza is starting early this year, thanks to Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas lineup. Beginning Nov. 1, the network will air holiday favorites like Home Alone and Miracle on 34th Street, alongside Disney classics, Marvel movies, and original programming to bridge the gap between Halloween and the start of the Christmas season. The second annual Kickoff to Christmas event will span the month of November and lead up to Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas.

New original programming includes the holiday gift-wrapping competition series Wrap Battle and the TV movie Turkey Drop. The Talk's Sheryl Underwood is set to host Wrap Battle, with Carson Kressley and Soolip founder Wanda Wen as judges. Celebrity guest judges will include Good Trouble's Sherry Cola , grown-ish's Diggy Simmons, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, among others. Per Freeform's official press release, the six episode series will follow nine contestants as they "battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000." The premiere is set to air Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. EST.

Freeform's lineup is low on Thanksgiving content, but the sole original movie Turkey Drop will focus on Lucy Jacobs, a woman returning to her hometown for Thanksgiving break during her freshman year at college. Lucy is afraid her high school sweetheart is going to dump her (or "turkey drop" her, as the phenomenon of dumping a significant other during Thanksgiving is called) while she's home, so she sets out on a mission to prove to everyone how much she's grown as a person during her time away. The movie stars Olivia Holt, Cheryl Hines, Ben Levine, and Tyler Perez.

Below, check out more highlights from Kickoff to Christmas that you won't want to miss, as well as the event's full schedule of movie goodness.

The Simpsons Holiday Episodes (All Month Long)

What's On Disney Plus on YouTube

Thanks to the Disney and 20th Century Fox merger, Freeform now shares The Simpsons syndication streaming rights with FXX, as reported by Variety. That means Freeform can devote a portion of their Kickoff to Christmas lineup to airing holiday episodes from the animated comedy. The network hasn't shared which holiday episodes will be included, but with 30 seasons and counting, there's a wealth of Thanksgiving and Christmas outings to pick from.

Mrs. Doubtfire (Nov. 4)

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Mrs. Doubtfire isn't technically a Thanksiging movie, but it feels like one. The family-centric film is a classic thanks to Robin Williams' performance as a father who pretends to be a British nanny to maintain a relationship with his children after he and their mother separate. By turns funny and heartwarming, the movie's message about blended families is especially invaluable during the holiday season.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Nov. 11)

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

It's time to end the argument over whether or not The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie with a compromise: just watch it in November. The animated movie is a perfect bridge between two holiday seasons, so go ahead and indulge in Jack Skellington's existential crisis while you're planning your Thanksgiving menu.

Home Alone (Nov. 12)

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Home Alone is an annual favorite, and it's never too early to watch Kevin take down criminals with his elaborate traps. The movie is even more fun now thanks to the ongoing fan theories and recent send-ups to the film from its cast, including star Macaulay Culkin.

Miracle on 34th Street (Nov. 16)

Video Detective on YouTube

The 1947 original is a beautiful film, but for many '90s kids the definitive version of Miracle on 34th Street will always be the 1994 movie starring Mara Wilson. Watching little Susan have her faith in Christmas restored by the real Santa Clause is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit.

Disney’s Frozen (Nov. 16)

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Freeform is airing Frozen just days before Frozen 2's Nov. 22 release, so there's no excuse not to refresh your memory before heading to the theater. Settle in with a cup of hot cocoa and revisit this tale of sisters Anna and Elsa, and their quest to help Elsa gain full control of her powers.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (Nov. 21)

Freeform on YouTube

The 2018 follow-up to the DCOM favorite featured Tyra Banks' return as Eve, a doll who comes to life in order to help a toy company CEO who is struggling with the demands of her busy life. She's also planning on discontinuing the Eve dolls, which would be bad news for Eve and her many counterparts.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Nov. 27)

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes' bromance is reaffirmed in the second Captain America film. The MCU has come a long way since this 2014 feature, but the movie's elevator fight scene is still a feat of technical brilliance.

Here’s the full list of everything airing during Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas event:

Friday, Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. – Paddington

2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

11:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

1:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

4:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

11:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

8:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

10:10 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

4:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

7:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

9:55 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Monday, Nov. 4

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

7:00 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

Tuesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:30 p.m. – Shrek

4:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two

4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Friday, Nov. 8

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:00 p.m. – TBD

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits

9:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

11:15 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

1:20 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

3:25 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. – TBD

10:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

9:30 a.m. – Disney’s Mulan

11:35 a.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

1:40 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

4:10 p.m. – TBD

6:10 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

10:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Monday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

7:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:35 p.m. – Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, Nov. 15

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups

6:50 p.m. – Matilda

8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

11:40 a.m. – Matilda

1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016)

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)

11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

1:40 p.m. – Home Alone

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Monday, Nov. 18

11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:05 p.m. – Boomerang

7:45 p.m. – The Blind Slide

12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m. –The Blind Side

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland

2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

4:45 p.m. – Matilda

6:50 p.m. – Shrek

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland

10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier

2:20 p.m. – Shrek

4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. – Garfield

9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Matilda

Monday, Nov. 25

11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:40 p.m. – Matilda

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle

Tuesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

4:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

7:45 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier

12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 a.m. – Paddington

1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

5:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Thursday, Nov. 28

7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle

11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

Friday, Nov. 29

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Shrek

10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:40 p.m. – Shrek

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause