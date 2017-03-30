If you're not a professional at pranks just yet, have no fear — there are plenty of funny April Fools' Day prank texts that'll help you look like a comedy queen. It's pretty simple to text a prank for a few reasons. For one, people usually aren't expecting it. (As opposed to say, when they have to walk in the office and make sure their coffee hasn't been switched out for orange juice, and there's no tacks in their swivel chair.) Secondly, since you don't have to put on an "act" through text, deception is slightly easier.

You can also make an April Fools' Day text prank last for a bit. Since you don't need to have an immediate response for "you're joking, right?" you can easily drag one funny joke out throughout the entirety of the day.

Of course, a few things should go without saying: If it'll hurt feelings, or make you look like an insensitive jerk, the joke probably isn't a good one. April Fools' Day is an occasion that terrifies many based on past bad pranks gone wrong, so by making sure that the holiday is spent in a light and rewarding way, you will be appreciated by everyone you know. Remember, the goal here is laughs — not tears.

If you're looking for a few good ideas for April Fools' Day prank texts, here are a few creative ones that your friends will totally love.

1. The "Awkward Question" Text fakephonetext.com / Bustle If you add a lot of hesitation, and a little bit of worry, this one can end up being a hit. While most of us (fingers crossed) have never woken up to such a horror scenario before, we've definitely woken up to weird circumstances. (I mean, we've all had a strange college party, right?) Add a solid, "Can you delete this text exchange?" to the bottom of this — before explaining, or admitting the joke — to add a bit more confusion.

2. The Pregnancy Prank fakephonetext.com / Bustle This trick is one of the oldest in the book. There's a good chance you've already seen a sonogram or two floating around on the internet. As far as dates go, April 1 isn't a great day to announce any sort of spectacular baby news. But if you pad it all out through text and seem a little hesitant (and have a good story behind it), you might be able to fool someone.

3. The "Maybe Your Phone Is Broken?" Text fakephonetext.com / Bustle While our phones are pretty handy and dandy, glitches aren't out of the ordinary. But, glitches you can see but your friends can't? Probably not a real thing. If your friend uses their phone for business, you'll want to reveal the joke sooner rather than later. You don't want them to be terrified all day of texting "diapers" to important clients.

4. The "Lost Phone Number" fakephonetext.com / BUstle Most parents are pretty technologically advanced by this pont. But, they're also lovingly trustworthy. This text can actually work both ways. If you're the parent? Pretend you've got no clue who your kid is. This might be somewhat of a simple text, but they'll definitely feel a pang of confusion before realizing what the date is.

5. The Pre-Prank Name Switch fakephonetext.com / Bustle If you have access to someone's phone (and it's only cool if you do, since snooping or going beyond this prank is a little out of the question) consider changing your name in their phone. This works especially well if they don't hold onto texts for long, so they can't go back and realize that "Oh wait, that wasn't Emilio Estevez."

6. The "Lost Cat" fakephonetext.com / Bustle Missing animals are never funny, but they definitely get people's attention. Start by asking your friend if they know anyone who lost their cat. Describe the cat in a certain way — say it's orange with tiger stripes, and seems pretty sassy. At the end, send a GIF of Garfield.