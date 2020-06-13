Hold the door: Several members of the Game of Thrones cast will reunite for a Dungeons and Dragons virtual charity campaign on June 20 to benefit Red Nose Day. Making nostalgic nods to their characters from the HBO series, actors Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) appeared in a June 12 video announcing their participation in the three-day D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage online event. And yes, Rheon can still channel his inner Ramsay to chilling effect.

The actor known for playing the twisted Ramsay kicks off the video by quoting his infamous character, "Do you like games?" If Ramsay was asking you that question, the answer would be an emphatic no, but since it's Rheon, answering yes is likely to lead to an entertaining D&D campaign. Dropping his GoT character's accent, Rheon elaborated on his strategy. "It's not all about brawn, man," he shared in the video, noting how his game play will be very different from his loathsome GoT character. "You gotta be able to think your way through problems. Not like Ramsay Bolton, probably. Not gonna be very useful."

Rick and Morty Dungeons and Dragons set writer Kate Welch will act as Dungeon Master, and, as the organizers for the star-studded event (airing live on June 20 on Twitch and the Wizards of the Coast YouTube page at 12 p.m. PT) explained, the role-players will "meet an unusual creature that sets them on a strange task. Seems simple enough — but in a realm legendary for its danger, all is not what it seems."

The virtual D&D Live 2020 is social distancing safe, and by donating to the Red Nose Day campaign to end childhood poverty, fans will be able to register for the event and "choose the character best suited to help the region through Reality RP, a mashup of fantasy storytelling, community engagement, and reality television."

In six years, Red Nose Day has raised more than $230 million to help end child poverty, positively impacting nearly 25 million children globally, according to the campaign's website. Money raised through Red Nose Day goes into a fund that issues grants to support a range of programs across the U.S. and around the world, providing food, medicine, and shelter.

Running from June 18-20, additional campaigns will feature other celebrities, including: Jay Ellis, David Harbour, Felicia Day, Brandon Routh, Deborah Ann Woll, Janina Gavankar, Sam Richardson, and Matthew Lillard. As for whether or not Drogon will crash the Game of Thrones reunion, however, fans will just have to tune in to find out.