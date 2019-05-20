Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones. The Mother of Dragons met her fate at the hands of Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones series finale. And while it looked as if her last surviving child would kill her murderer, the dragon instead picked her up and carried her away. It's unclear where Drogon took Daenerys' body on Game of Thrones, but it certainly wasn't to the Iron Throne. Instead of destroying Jon with his fire, Drogon turned his heat to the throne and melted it down to nothing. He then picked his Queen up in his talon and flew far away from King's Landing. And while we'll probably never see Drogon again, it's safe to say he placed his mother in her final resting place.

