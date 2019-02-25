Every time I think I've seen the ultimate mashup, some food genius out there steps up to the plate to take things up a notch. Peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter and chocolate. Peanut butter and more peanut butter. It's all out there and it gets better every day. But this particular mashup isn't a flavor combination, it's something so much more. Oreos are coming. Per Nabisco, Game of Thrones Oreos are coming. These delightful little cookies are set to be arriving to coincide with the start of the new (and final) season of GoT. Thanks to Instagram candy genius and finder of all good things @candyhunting, the world is blessed a sneak peak of what look like some ominous Oreos indeed.

"Game of Thrones Oreos! 😱 In a partnership nobody saw coming, new Game of Thrones Oreos will be out sometime before the debut of the final season on April 14," @candyhunting said on their account. "I really want to see these built up in the opening sequence. Winterfell, King's Landing, Oreo package, the Wall... Or maybe Daenerys munching on some Oreos while riding Drogon." We all do, @candyhunting, we all do.

If you think that this is a trick of the light, then think again, my friends: Oreo went ahead and confirmed the news with an ominous Instagram post of its own, with the caption, "Cookies are coming."

If you, like me, are counting down the days until you can be reunited with Jon Snow, Daenerys, Cersei, Sansa, Arya, and the rest, then anything Game of Thrones-themed is pretty damn exciting. HBO has kept us waiting far, far too long for the next installment of of Game of Thrones goodness, and many of us fans will lap up any GOT we can get — especially if it's in delicious Oreo form.

What will the Game of Thrones Oreos be like? Will there be anything throne-like about them? We're still waiting on all of the key details, but if the packaging is anything to go by, these are very serious Oreos indeed.

Of course, if you're a die-hard fan, then this probably won't be your first exposure to Game of Thrones merch. Game of Thrones has a huge following and the weird trinkets and t-shirts definitely appear wherever fans seem to be. You can get everything from a Hordor door stop to your very own house banner to some fake swords to turn your very own toilet into an iron throne (really — the internet is a very weird place).

Although a lot of this merch comes from all over the globe and the darkest corners of the internet, these Oreos seem to be a little more official, and look to be a part of Game of Throne's "#ForTheThrone" campaign, which already includes an Urban Decay x Game of Thrones mashup that looks in-freaking-credible. Even as someone doesn't really do makeup, I will take any excuse to transform into my own Khaleesi — even if that means learning how to use eyeshadow.

April 14 still feels like a lifetime away, but all of these little teasers of trailers and merch means that the hype is definitely getting started. Only a show as incredible as Game of Thrones could keep the momentum going with such a huge gap between seasons, but there's no denying that the fever is as strong as ever. So you may have to wait a while to come face-to-face with all of your favorites again, but in the meantime, you have Game of Thrones Oreos to help you through the excitement and the anxiety of wondering who the heck will die this season. We'll know soon enough.