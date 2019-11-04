Gap's Upcycled Puffer Was Made From 40 Water Bottles

Ethical fashion is on the rise, and with a Lyst report stating an increase of 47% of shoppers looking for vegan-made goods and 100% cotton, brands are beginning to answer their call. Gap is launching an upcycled puffer jacket to remind you that sustainable fashion is possible (and cute). Who knew 40 plastic bottles could look so chic?

The initiative to create an upcycled puffer came from the brand’s Gap for Good platform that launched in 2016. The program helps the brand aim to use more sustainable materials in production to reduce its own footprint on the environment. The collection includes puffer jackets in blue, black, fuchsia, green, red, yellow, and violet that are all high performance and made from discarded plastic bottles to keep you cozy throughout the season.

“For holiday, we wanted to look at the puffer through a fresh lens and with a holistic approach,” SVP of Production at Gap Michele Sizemore said in a press release. “Outerwear is a technical garment with many components, and we looked at each one in an effort to do the right thing at every step of the design process.”

The puffer is offered in regular sizes XS-XXL, Tall sizes S-XL, and Petite Sizes XS-L. Plus, it's available in Gap stores nationwide and online at Gap.com for $168.

The Upcycled Puffer

The puffy filling, the shell of the jacket, and the lining are all 100% recycled from plastic bottles, according to the site's description. However, where buttons and zips are concerned, there's still 5% of fabrics used in the jacket that Gap is working on supplementing for more sustainable materials.

In addition to all of its sustainably-made puffers, the Gap for Good platform has also made it a mission to pull cotton from only sustainable sources by 2021 and saving water to produce denim. Per the Gap for Good Page, Gap works in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative for more sustainable ways to produce cotton whether it be via recycling, American grown, or certified as organic. Plus, the brand uses 20% less water than other wash methods to make its jeans.

As more people begin to take climate change and sustainability more seriously, so do a lot of your favorite brands. And that way, you can have a fashionable clothes to keep you warm all while bettering the planet.