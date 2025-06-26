Welcome back to 2015. Between the return of peplums, bandage dresses, and the high-low hemline, among others, the fashion industry is strutting down memory lane, reviving all the “cheugy” trends millennials once wore with gusto.

The latest style to haunt us from the ghosts of trends past is the “groutfit” (read: gray outfit). In the mid-2010s, style stars such as Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner rocked the gray-on-gray ensemble. No one, however, loved the dreary color palette more than Kim Kardashian. Seemingly, the entirety of her wardrobe was cement-hued. Now, with the Millennial Renaissance upon us, the SKIMS mogul is determined to revive the monochromatic style. Exhibit A: Her recent ’fit in Italy.

Kim’s Bandeau Bra Top

On Thursday, June 26, the reality TV star jetted off to Venice to attend the upcoming nuptials of friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Predictably, she traveled in style.

Kardashian arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport with sister Khloe Kardashian and mom, Kris Jenner, before they all hopped on a boat to take them to their lodging. And her travel style? Designer, of course. She wore a teeny bandeau bra as a top, which was twisted into a slinky string at the back for even less coverage. She paired it with a high-waist maxi skirt in a stretchy jersey from Balenciaga.

Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

Even Her Accessories Were Grayed Out

If there’s one thing Kardashian will do, it’s go all in on a trend. That said, she added even more gray elements into her ’fit, including her sunglasses and casual zip-up hoodie, which she styled like a shawl wrapped around her forearms. She also wore snakeskin boots that were in the same color family, albeit a few shades lighter.

Stefano Mazzola/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s On A Groutfit Revival Mission

It’s hardly the first time Kardashian has tried to resuscitate the bygone trend. In 2023, she wore a similar formula, pairing her bra top with a stretchy, slitted skirt.

She rocked the gloomy tint again a month later — on a red carpet, no less — when she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. Giving fashion déjà vu, she wore another bra as a top with a matching leg-baring skirt.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s her favorite groutfit combo — and rightfully so.