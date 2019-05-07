When up-and-coming celebrities make their debut at the Met Gala, fashion lovers are always curious to see how they'll make their mark on the iconic steps. And shocking absolutely no one, Gemma Chan's 2019 Met Gala outfit was the perfect bright, glitter-ridden, and oh-so shimmery trifecta to say the least.

According to Harper's Bazaar, celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray is responsible for dressing Chan tonight, and the look is a banger for sure. Chan stepped out in a Tom Ford gown, representing the night's "Camp" theme, by wearing head-to-toe silver and an eye-grabbing headpiece to match. Chan also wore a matching floor-length silver cape with high shoulder pads to complete the look. Plus, she also rocked a pair of silver peep-tie heels to top off an already sickening Met Gala debut.

As for Chan's makeup, this glam can be best described as simply elegant. Wearing a lightly shimmering silver eyeshadow and a deep liner to make her eyes pop, Chan blew fans away. For her hair, Chan wore her a sleek, straight style, bequeathed with an iconically sharp headpiece.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bustle spoke with Owen Gould — who used Dove Hair products to create her look — to explain how he achieved Chan's campy hairstyle for the night.

"The inspiration for the hair was Cher – the perfect example of ‘Camp’ herself," Gould says. "We gave the hair extra length by using extensions, and of course the head piece. It’s an extravagant and dramatic opera-esque head piece and we added an array of gems throughout, because why not?!"

Gould also revealed the secrets to achieve the camp-inspired look for hair enthusiasts who want to try the look at home.

"After the hair is clean and smooth, use a round brush to blow dry the hair straight," he explained. "You want to keep the ends beveled under with a large barrel curling iron or flat iron. Make sure to start with a good thermal protectant and have flexible hold hairspray on hand for the finished look and to tame any unwanted fly-away’s."

Hair aside, Chan's entire Met Gala outfit will certainly be one for the books, but it falls in line with all her other amazing outfits. The actor has genuinely been turning looks on the red carpet left and right all throughout the 2019 awards season — and doing so with pockets in every look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In January, Chan stepped out to make her Golden Globe debut, shocking fashion lovers everywhere by proving that shorts are red carpet-worthy. Vogue reported the halter piece she wore that night was a Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino Haute Couture dress and it was full of more drama than any actors' awarded performance of the night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chan also donned this feathery-looking Oscar De La Renta gown at the 2019 Screen Actor's Guild Awards, serving a fun silhouette on the carpet. Chan paired the look with red-bottom Louboutins, and a black belt to match.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But one of the most exciting pieces Chan wore this year was at the 2019 Oscars. The Crazy Rich Asians star was decked in hotter than hot pink Valentino. Ruched to filth, the gorgeous gown's layered look made for a dramatic outfit for The Academy's biggest night of the year.

It's safe to say fans can expect Gemma to make jaws drop every time she makes an awards show appearance.