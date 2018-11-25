The third person investigated and prosecuted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will serve his prison sentence as scheduled. Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos' request to delay prison was denied on Sunday by the federal judge who laid down the sentence of 14 days in prison in September.

Papadopoulos is expected to show up to a correctional facility in Wisconsin on Monday. He will be serving time for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 election campaign.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss for the District of Columbia wrote in a ruling on Sunday that Papadopoulos had not successfully carried "his burden of demonstrating that a delay in the execution of his sentence is warranted."

Papadopoulos' attorneys had centered the argument on the legality of the appointment of Mueller as Special Counsel. Courts have thus far all confirmed the validity.

Prosecutors criticized Papadopoulos' conduct since he pled guilty and was first sentenced in a filing to the court last week. "Following the defendant’s sentencing, he made a variety of public statements that appear to be inconsistent with his stated acceptance of responsibility at sentencing," the prosecutors wrote, according to Politico. "The defendant received what he bargained for, and holding him to it is not a hardship."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

