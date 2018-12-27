Want to be more in-touch with your spirit and self in the coming year? I've picked out 15 books you should read in 2019 below, and you're going to love them all. No matter whether you want to love yourself a little more, or harness the power that's already inside you, these books will help guide and nourish you through the next 12 months.

I'm admittedly a newcomer to spirituality, having spent many long years as a skeptic. Now, I've come to realize that, while you can't prove the existence and power of magick scientifically, there's no good reason to think that a self-care ritual or spell won't make you feel a little bit better about your current situation. Today, I'm all about magick that makes you — and the people around you — feel better.

Although some of the books on the list below are very witchy, others are simple self-help guides to improving your self-worth and -esteem. I have specifically avoided most books that connect to a specific religion, simply because I believe that this list should be accessible to anyone, regardless of their pre-existing systems of belief.

Check out the 13 books I've picked out for you below:

'The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love' by Sonya Renee Taylor If you want your new year to bring some "radical self-love" into the equation, check out Sonya Renee Taylor's The Body Is Not an Apology, which invites people of all body types — fat, skinny, strong, weak, healthy, unhealthy, able, unable — to love themselves in their own skin, with no expectation of change.

'Basic Witches: How to Summon Success, Banish Drama, and Raise Hell with Your Coven' by Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman The perfect book for anyone who wants to bring some witchy vibes into their life, Basic Witches includes simple spells, rituals, and mantras to help you get your life on track, no matter what kind of witch you want to be.

'My Grandmother's Tweets: Stories Inspired by Avvaiyar's Ancient Wisdom' by Geeta Gopalakrishnan Containing 109 proverbs from a 7th-century saint named Avvaiyar, My Grandmother's Tweets is an exploration of ancient wisdom and its applicability to our modern-day lives.

'Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body' by Jessamyn Stanley In Every Body Yoga, Jessamyn Stanley lays out yoga sequences for improving your mood, confidence, and energy levels, with the reminder that almost anyone can do yoga, regardless of body type.

'The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology' by Juliana McCarthy and Alejandro Cardenas If you've ever wanted to dive deeper into astrology than reading your horoscope in the supermarket checkout line, this little book from Juliana McCarthy and illustrator Alejandro Cardenas will fuel your new spiritual practice in the coming year.

'The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times' by Anita L. Sanchez Of Aztec lineage, author Anita L. Sanchez leads readers through a wealth of indigenous teachings and thought in this book, whose eponymous elements are: "the power to forgive the unforgivable, the power of unity, the power of healing, and the power of hope."

'The Witch's Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for Your Body and Spirit' by Arin Murphy-Hiscock From Wiccan author Arin Murphy-Hiscock comes this fantastic guide to spiritual self-care with a witchy bent. The Witch's Guide to Self-Care contains recipes for products and spells for self-restoration.

'You Can Do All Things: Drawings, Affirmations and Mindfulness to Help With Anxiety and Depression' by Kate Allan Kate Allan's adorable illustrations of animals, juxtaposed with words of everyday wisdom, will give you a spiritual boost whenever depression and anxiety get you down.

'Enchantments: A Modern Witch's Guide to Self-Possession' by Mya Spalter Named for NYC's oldest occult shop, Enchantments is a conversational tome that will help you reinvent your life — or just spruce it up a bit — with magick.

'The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self-Care' by Emma Loewe and Lindsay Kellner Written by mindbodygreen editors Emma Loewe and Lindsay Kellner, The Spirit Almanac will help you keep yourself in healthy balance throughout the year, using ancient wisdom and rituals to inspire your life.

'My Friend Fear: Finding Magic in the Unknown' by Meera Lee Patel If you find yourself terrified of what's out there and unknown, this watercolor-illustrated book will help you embrace that fear and turn it into something productive.

'Material Girl, Mystical World: The Now Age Guide to a High-Vibe Life' by Ruby Warrington Material Girl, Mystical World offers up a quick rundown of everything you need to know about modern-day spirituality, from healing crystals to chakra alignments.