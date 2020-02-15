After sparking reconciliation rumors last month, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back together. The model confirmed that her on-again, off-again relationship with the former One Direction singer is, in fact, on again with an Instagram post on Friday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Hadid shared a photo of Malik on a farm on @gisposable, her second account dedicated to photography captured via disposable camera.

“HEY VALENTINE,” Hadid captioned the post. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.” Hadid later shared the post via Instagram Story on her main account, too. The Instagram homage comes after the two sparked reunion rumors in January — Hadid and Malik were spotted out and about in New York City after a family dinner with Hadid’s sister, Bella, and mom, Yolanda.

Hadid and Malik have been linked since November 2015. The two briefly called it quits in March 2018 but seemed to have reconciled a month later. At the time of their initial split, Hadid and Malik issued statements on Twitter that suggested there was no bad blood. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared,” Hadid wrote. Several months after their initial reconciliation, the two split in January 2019.

The news comes after Hadid split from Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron in October 2019 after nearly two months of dating. “The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source told E! News at the time. “The split was amicable and they are still friendly." A month after the split, E! News reported that Hadid had reconnected with Malik. “They have a lot of history together,” a source said. “They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him.”

In a 2016 interview with PAPER, Malik offered rare insights into his relationship with the model and discussed his preference for serial monogamy over casual dating. “I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of need a partner with me to do that,” Malik said. “I just like the security of that. It feels good to me. It feels right." He added of Hadid, "We'll see each other tonight and probably watch a film. Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot."