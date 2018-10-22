Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are great at keeping fans on their toes. It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the couple, after a very public breakup in March and rumored reconciliation that followed just a few short months afterward. In his July GQ cover story, Malik talked about his connection with Hadid, making it clear they didn’t need to put a label on their relationship for the sake of everyone else. Which is true, but sheesh, fans have been dying to know what's going on. The two have been pretty under the radar as of late. But based on Hadid’s latest Instagram photo, it seems safe to assume that they're still going strong.

Early Sunday morning, the 23-year-old model shared a precious snap with a shirtless Malik. The quick pic captures a tender moment between the two, with Hadid lovingly nuzzled into the 25-year-old "Fingers" singer's neck. Hadid paired the picture with the caption, “flyin home to my happy place.”

Fans were elated to see the two back together, filling the comment section with heart eyes and sobbing emojis. One fan wrote, “Cutest couple ever,” while another noted, “you look so happy." And some just couldn’t express their excitement in any way other than “OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG.” Same sis, same.

This isn't the first time that the two have shared intimate moments caught on camera. Just this June, Hadid posted a picture of herself and Malik chilling in bed after the Ocean’s 8 premiere. In the picture, the two are in the middle of a game of Pokemon, with "After party like, making it rain Pokemon cards," hilariously written on the picture. The two had already sparked rumors that they were back together, this just added fuel to the fire.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram Story

As a recap, Hadid and Malik announced their split in March of this year. They both made separate statements about the end of their two year relationship via Twitter. Malik wrote,

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend."

Hadid released a statement shortly after, echoing Malik's sentiments and ending her tweet with, "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG"

It was clear that there were no hard feelings between the two, but it was still surprising when reports surfaced that Malik spent the night at Hadid's place a little over a month after their announcement, according to People. Then TMZ released photos of the two kissing in Soho toward the end of April. A confusing state of affairs.

Through it all, though, the young celebs have kept busy with their careers. Hadid was just confirmed to walk Victoria Secret's fashion show for the third year in row, and Malik just released his single "Fingers." And regardless of if they ever publicly confirm their relationship status, their adorable selfies make it clear that the two make each other very happy. And that's what really matters.