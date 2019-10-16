Just days ago, Gigi Hadid wore a tie dye sweatsuit, and the internet went wild for her elevated-but-still-comfy style. People who were hoping to cop the look are in luck: the pieces are still available for purchase right now. Not only does it remain in stock online days after she wore it, but it's currently on sale for 25% off on the Bandier website.

Hadid was spotted wearing the sweatsuit on Oct. 9 while on her way to celebrate sister Bella’s birthday. The Wsly Vintage pieces are a throwback to the ‘90s, but the sweatsuit Hadid wore made a splash as one of the most effortlessly dope ensembles of the week. Bandier announced on Instagram Oct. 5 that Wsly Vintage is one of the retailer’s best-selling sweats brand and there are a ton of tops, tees, and bottoms with the same iconic print.

The Wsly Classic Sweatpant and Wsly Raglan Hoodie are each sold for $145 and offered in sizes XS to XL. However, since the online retailer began its Friends and Family sale on Oct. 14, you can snag the pieces in the set for 25% off. But hurry, because sizes are selling out quickly.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Wesley Raglan Hoodie

Whether or not you're a fan of matching sets, you can still take some style cues from Hadid's look. The model wore this blue, yellow, and white tie-dye sweater shirt with an Aje white-button down that's no longer available on the site. However, you can grab a similar duster that's more budget-friendly from Nordstrom.

Wesley Classic Sweatpant

The Classic Sweatpant from Wesley are full length joggers that feature an elastic ankle. Equipped with 70% cotton for comfort, these cozy sweats are already going quickly, with only size XL currently available. But before you freak, you can choose to have Bandier email you a notification when other sizes restock. Although Gigi's exact set isn't offered in every size, there are a few similar options that can get you lounge-ready, too.

R29 x ELOQUII Flare Leg Pant

Refinery29 and plus size retailer Eloquii joined forces to create a collection for sizes 12-28, which is even larger than Eloquii's usual 14-18 size range. Shoppers can grab the flared pants for $69 and the matching red Mock Neck Puff Sleeve shirt for $59.95 to complete the set.

Target Women's Tie Dye Hooded Sweatshirt

Target has a plethora of tie dye options in its apparel section, including this very Gigi-ish green hoodie. You can also get the matching pants for $22 in sizes up to a XXL.

ASOS DESIGN lounge tye dye sweat & jogger set

ASOS is also a great stop for finding trendy loungewear. Shoppers can get this entire blue and white tie dye set for $54.

Public Desire Pink Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie

Even though it's pink, this set version is the closest to Hadid's original look since it features the same hoodie and kangaroo pouch. This affordable sweat set also has a pair of matching pants available to complete the look for $34.99.