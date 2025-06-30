Celebrity Style
Kim Kardashian’s Distressed Boudoir Look In Venice Was Hauntingly Gothic
She looked straight out of a fantasy goth set.
Few people can call themselves lingerie connoisseurs — at least, not to the extent that Kim Kardashian can. Between her SKIMS empire valued at $4 billion and her impressive personal collection of archival boudoir pieces (think: thongs and bedazzled bras preserved from the ‘90s), the reality TV star knows undies. That said, with all the underpinnings at her disposal, it takes a hell of a lot for her to venture out of her lingerie haven. She did just that over the weekend, however, in a boudoir look that served goth chic.
Kim’s Cleavage-Baring Corset
While Kardashian was in Venice with her family for the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez nuptials, she whisked away to do her own thing — and served while she was at it. She wore a plunging corset with lace for bra cups and a sheer bodice with visible boning. Intentionally distressed, it featured off-the-shoulder sleeve details and a torn-apart bodice, mimicking a beige chemise dress from medieval times ripped apart to show off her lingerie.
She paired the figure-hugging piece with a sheer micro miniskirt and thigh-high stockings with garter straps. For a seamless head-to-toe look, she slipped her hosiery-covered feet into pointed pumps in the same color family.
Paired with the gauzy cape and a nighttime photo shoot, the look evoked a haunting gothic image, reminiscent of vampire movie flashbacks. The fantastical element was on brand; After all, the ensemble was designed by Dilara Findikoglu, a London-based Turkish designer with an eye for melding Victorian and goth motifs. Kardashian is but the latest among Findikoglu’s A-list fans, which include Lady Gaga, Julia Fox, and Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, who recently collaborated with the creative for a Khy capsule collection.
Her Jaw-Dropping Jewels
While her look was wholly deconstructed and edgy, she still managed to channel peak luxury thanks to her choice of accoutrement: a dazzling Lorraine Schwartz necklace. The jewelry designer frosted nearly the entire KarJenner clan during their Venetian getaway.
She Loves A Textured Moment
Elsewhere on her trip, Kardashian traded her corsetry for other form-fitting numbers, including a dark chocolate leather-and-crochet maxi that she wore to the wedding proper. She accented the textural masterpiece with more diamonds that sat atop her bare décolletage.
Meanwhile, before the nuptials, Kardashian slithered into another skin-tight dress, this time in a snakeskin print. Since the pattern was busy enough, she kept the rest of her look bare and minimal.