Few people can call themselves lingerie connoisseurs — at least, not to the extent that Kim Kardashian can. Between her SKIMS empire valued at $4 billion and her impressive personal collection of archival boudoir pieces (think: thongs and bedazzled bras preserved from the ‘90s), the reality TV star knows undies. That said, with all the underpinnings at her disposal, it takes a hell of a lot for her to venture out of her lingerie haven. She did just that over the weekend, however, in a boudoir look that served goth chic.

Kim’s Cleavage-Baring Corset

While Kardashian was in Venice with her family for the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez nuptials, she whisked away to do her own thing — and served while she was at it. She wore a plunging corset with lace for bra cups and a sheer bodice with visible boning. Intentionally distressed, it featured off-the-shoulder sleeve details and a torn-apart bodice, mimicking a beige chemise dress from medieval times ripped apart to show off her lingerie.

She paired the figure-hugging piece with a sheer micro miniskirt and thigh-high stockings with garter straps. For a seamless head-to-toe look, she slipped her hosiery-covered feet into pointed pumps in the same color family.

Paired with the gauzy cape and a nighttime photo shoot, the look evoked a haunting gothic image, reminiscent of vampire movie flashbacks. The fantastical element was on brand; After all, the ensemble was designed by Dilara Findikoglu, a London-based Turkish designer with an eye for melding Victorian and goth motifs. Kardashian is but the latest among Findikoglu’s A-list fans, which include Lady Gaga, Julia Fox, and Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, who recently collaborated with the creative for a Khy capsule collection.

Her Jaw-Dropping Jewels

While her look was wholly deconstructed and edgy, she still managed to channel peak luxury thanks to her choice of accoutrement: a dazzling Lorraine Schwartz necklace. The jewelry designer frosted nearly the entire KarJenner clan during their Venetian getaway.

She Loves A Textured Moment

Elsewhere on her trip, Kardashian traded her corsetry for other form-fitting numbers, including a dark chocolate leather-and-crochet maxi that she wore to the wedding proper. She accented the textural masterpiece with more diamonds that sat atop her bare décolletage.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, before the nuptials, Kardashian slithered into another skin-tight dress, this time in a snakeskin print. Since the pattern was busy enough, she kept the rest of her look bare and minimal.