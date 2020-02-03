There's good news for anyone missing Stars Hollow, as Gilmore Girls co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is open to another reboot of the popular series, according to ET Online. During the 2020 Writer's Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 1, Sherman-Palladino was asked about the possibility of brand new episodes. And, though she didn't commit to anything, her answer should give fans hope.

Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2007. Almost 10 years later, in 2016, the show returned to Netflix for a four-episode revival titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life. Four years later, fans still want more.

"You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies," Sherman-Palladino said on Saturday. "Never say never." The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-creator said she'd want the original cast to return, and it would have to be, "the right time for everybody." She added that Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Kelly Bishop were all onboard to revisit the series in 2016, saying, "It was like, the moment where Lauren’s like, 'Hmmm,' and Alexis’ like, 'Hmmm,' and Kelly’s like, 'Hmmm.' So we all just did it."

It's unclear if the cast would be onboard to revisit the show. In April of 2018, Graham said she thinks Gilmore Girls is over for good. "I do think that’s where it ends," she said during an event at New York’s 92Y, according to Vogue. Earlier, in 2017, Bledel wouldn't commit to future Gilmore Girls episodes in an interview with Deadline, saying, "I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into. And if that happens, I don’t know. It’s such an unknown."

Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

Yet, Sherman-Palladino never seemed as ambivalent toward making another revival. In Nov. of 2017, Sherman-Palladino inked a deal with Amazon, and noted that the streaming service left open the potential to do another Gilmore Girls season, according to Vogue. "We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," she said at the time.

Much was made of the Gilmore Girls: A Year In a Life ending, as Sherman-Palladino had the final four-words in mind from the beginning of Season 1. Even though the moment, which revealed Rory was pregnant, brought the show full-circle, the creators have never fully shut down the idea of bringing it back again. In Nov. of 2016, Sherman-Palladino called the conclusion open-ended in an interview with Collider. "These four are the story we wanted to tell. They were not set up to be anything other than what they are. But in the world of family and in the world of life, it’s never ending," she said.

Fans of Gilmore Girls might be interested in new episodes, mainly because they still want Rory to end up with fan-favorite Jess, played by Milo Ventimiglia. Of course, Ventimiglia is currently a star on This Is Us, but if he can take a break from the NBC series, that seems reason enough for the cast to reunite for more episodes.