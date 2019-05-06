It can't be easy to pull off a secret wedding when you're a celebrity, but somehow, this Jane The Virgin star managed to make it happen flawlessly. On Monday, Gina Rodriguez announced she married Joe LoCicero on Saturday, and no one was the wiser until the shared the news with an adorable video of their nuptials that she posted on Instagram two days later.

Alongside the video, Rodriguez took the opportunity to thank everyone who had been a part of making her special day happen in her caption, including Jane The Virgin costar Justin Baldoni, who acted as the officiant at her wedding. Rodriguez wrote:

"'With that one kiss we got 100 new family members' my 9 year old niece, Mia. Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero @mikelosaurusrex. Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms. To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny. The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue. And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent. May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

Rodriguez was right to thank her videographers, because the video is truly beautiful. It covers everything from their special day, including the bride and groom getting ready for the wedding to the tears in LoCicero's eyes as he watched Rodriguez walk down the aisle. Clips from their reception are also included, with footage of their friends and family out on the dance floor, and it seems like everyone had a really good time.

The video ends with the focus all on Rodriguez and LoCicero dancing, capturing what seemed to be a truly sweet moment between the two of them.

More to come...