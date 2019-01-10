While most relationships undoubtedly require a little bit of work every now and then, isn't it nice when things are easy? Gina Rodriguez opened up about her fiancé, Joe LoCicero, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, and her comments about her husband-to-be prove how seamlessly he fits into her life right now. The fact that he's also an actor and totally *gets* her life is probably a pretty big bonus, too.

When Rodriguez first met LoCicero, he was a stripper. OK, he wasn't actually a stripper — he was just playing one on the second season of her hit series, Jane the Virgin. As the star of the show, Rodriguez had a lot going on with her career at the time. She wasn't about to sacrifice her professional priorities to be in a relationship, though, and it sounds like LoCicero was totally cool with that.

"Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first," she told Cosmopolitan in their February issue. "For so long, I put every man in front of me," she explained. "As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner! And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego."

While Rodriguez might be the breadwinner for now, she and LoCicero have clearly achieved a healthy balance in other areas of their relationship. While she was spending 14-hour days filming Jane the Virgin, for example, LoCicero was working to make the little time they had together totally stress-free by keeping the house clean.

"He was like, 'I just want you for 15 more minutes,'" Rodriguez recalled. "It made me cry. I was like, 'F*ck, yeah. Get rid of the clutter! Thank you, baby.' And he puts the seat down," she added, "and sometimes I leave the seat up for him." Ah, love. Such a beautiful thing.

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has explicitly gushed about her fiancé. After a few weeks of speculation, the 34-year-old confirmed their engagement with a very enthusiastic statement. "I am [engaged]! He’s the best," Rodriguez told People in August 2018. "He’s the f*cking best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while."

While it's unclear when the couple will walk down the aisle, there's no doubt in Rodriguez's mind that LoCicero is "the one." When asked how she knew that by Cosmo, she had a pretty hilarious reply. "I said this to Joe the other day, and he was like, 'That sounds terrible.' But it’s true," she prefaced. "My Hashimoto’s [disease], it’s just a part of me. That’s how I feel with Joe. There was this moment of, 'Oh, I’m going to be with you forever.'"

Hah! That's an interesting way to think about things. She's not wrong, though. Here's to hoping these two live happily-ever-after together for a very long time.