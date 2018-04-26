Someday, when I am old and gray and all rosé-d out, I am about 93 percent certain that I will be teaching a college class about the 2010s called "Rosé All Day: The Millennial Pink Generation." For truly, who has seen more pink edible things on this internet than I, a known lover of pink things, a rosé guzzler, and a lifestyle editor who covers both of those things to the extreme? But nothing perhaps has lit my proverbial millennial pink fire quite like these rose gold glitter marshmallows, which are not only gorgeous, but literally flavored like rosé.

First, to fully appreciate these marshmallows — which come by way of inventive 'mallow makers XO Marshmallow — you need to remember the versatility of this particular dessert. A glitter marshmallow is remarkable on its own, but then consider: glitter hot chocolate. Glitter tea. Glitter s'mores. And, if you're really feeling frisky, glitter rosé itself. (Oh, c'mon. If you're above dunking a giant glittery marshmallow into your rosé, do you really deserve to be drinking rosé in the first place?)

The marshmallows are available for preorder on XO Marshmallow's website, where they'll be officially available for purchase on April 27. They'll also be available at the XO Marshmallow Cafe in Chicago.

XO Marshmallow

Rose Gold Rosé Marshmallows, $15, XO Marshmallow

The marshmallows are infused with Graham Beck Brut Rosé, and have notes of cherry and raspberry. Each of them are handcrafted in small batches, and are conveniently egg- and gluten-free, if you or member of your 'mallow eating posse happens to have a food allergy.

The Bustle offices had the opportunity to try the marshmallows before they hit the scene, and, well, YUM. They are unexpectedly pillowy, especially for something that is drenched in edible glitter. You can definitely taste the rosé flavor, but interestingly, it's the drier notes of the rosé that you taste more than the sweet ones — and it balances out the sweetness of the marshmallow in a really intriguing way. You will definitely end up with glitter all over your fingers (and desk, and coworker's desk, and keyboard), but you asked for this life, so no surprises there.

I personally think based on the texture and the taste that it is probably best suited for nibbling on with rosé (or dunking straight into your glass for glitter cacophony). That being said, would 10/10 stuff between two graham crackers and some chocolate and let microwaved glitter chaos reign. I have yet to try putting it into my tea, but come breakfast tomorrow morning, I would also consider exploring this avenue instead of using my usual sweeteners.

XO Marshmallow

The website suggests including them as party or wedding favors, which happens to fit perfectly into the theme of my wedding, which is currently Tea Time/No, That's Not A Cutout Of Chris Evans, That's The Real Thing-themed. But these are so cute and summery that they'd be perfect for jazzing up that monthly office happy hour or just enjoying on your own (granted, as long as you chronicle it for Instagram, because otherwise did it actually happen?).

Anyway, if you find yourself perusing XO Marshmallow's site, you might have a bit of déja vu. They are also the company responsible for those butterbeer marshmallows and the avocado toast marshmallows that have also been buzzed around on the internet. The long and short of it is, whether you want to go full nerd, full basic, or commit to a slightly unholy combination of the two the way I do every day of my human life, XO Marshmallow's got your back. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go do some unsightly things to a glitter marshmallow in the Bustle office's microwave and hope for the best.