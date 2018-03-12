I have always loved color-themed products. So much so that I even got a root canal at age 13 because of my affinity for colored candy (Skittles, Smarties, Starburst, you are my Kryptonite). I think there's something to be said about the fact that we all love scrolling through pictures of aesthetically pleasing food, so why is it so weird that we'd also want to buy it for ourselves?

Anyone who wants to take a jab at the millennial pink trend is underestimating how soothing the color can be for an anxious soul like mine. For people like me, there are now plenty of foods and drinks you can buy in millennial pink.

The Cut delved into the origins of the term "millennial pink" in 2017, after its meteoric rise into vernacular during the summer of 2016. According to The Cut, the prevalence of the actual color itself started in 2012 as a "toned-down version" of "Barbie Pink" and known by other names such as "Tumblr Pink" and "Scandi Pink." It has since expanded to include a wide variety of blushes and rose.

And when it comes to rose — or, fittingly rosé — that seems to be the most prevalent buzzword with these scrumptious and aesthetically pleasing commodities. The popularity will never really die, so you might as well take advantage of what's available to you — read on to see what you should 'gram, then consume as your next treat:

1 Rosé Alfredo Chef Grant Melton cooked up a very interesting mix of wine and cheese sauce that has manifested as rosé alfredo. If your Italian side is dying to snack on some pasta in a perfect tone, this is for you.

2 Millennial Pink Kit Kats Image courtesy of Kit Kat Japan just knows what's up. The millennial pink Kit-Kat is quite irreplaceable in our hearts and souls. The flavor was released Jan. 19 and called "Kit Kat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby." It's the work of the Japanese pastry chef Yasumasa Takagi, who has developed a ton of weird Kit Kat flavors such as green tea, and wasabi and purple sweet potato. Weird ... but good.

3 Millennial Pink Doughnuts crosstowndoughnuts on Instagram Alas, most of us don't live in London, but these doughnuts from Crosstown Doughnuts look simply scrumptious. If you're swinging by there for a trip anytime soon, be sure to indulge. The “millennial pink doughnuts” are their Beetroot Lemon-Thyme flavor, and are made of a “soft, fluffy, pink beetroot sourdough with a lemon-thyme glaze” with vanilla crumble. Yum!

4 Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider Angry Orchard's rose hard cider is comprised of six different apples, including Gala, Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith, and a hint of hibiscus. Now this scrumptious beverage is available in six-packs year-round. We can all drink to that!

5 Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka yeswayrose on Instagram If you've always wanted to look as stylish as possible while mixing your drinks, consider this rosé vodka. It's been described by Reserve Bar as "silky and soft, with notes of berry and wood, and a crisp acidity," which is basically liquor-speak for that this will be your new fave. It's a 750 ml bottle that is premium vodka mixed with actual rosé! The internet's favorite wine, and vodka? Sign me up.

6 Starbucks' Pink Drinks In Japan, the Pink Medley Tea Latte debuted around January and was available for a limited time (not to us Americans, though...). The mixture of steamed milk, foam, and a type of Teavana tea known as Joyful Medley was popular, but only if you had enough cash to go overseas. Now, there's another alternative at least on the same continent as most of us — but still available in Canada, if you're willing to make a road trip. According to Starbucks, there's now a 'Teavana Blossoming Rose Tea Latte" that is made up of a rose syrup inspired by Japanese sakura tea. Add rhubarb bitters and a hint of strawberry jam, and now you have a scrumptious drink that us Americans also have to go the distance for. Ugh.

7 Pink Prosecco Cheese This trend just got a little cheesier. If you want to, try this pink prosecco cheese, courtesy of the Great British Cheese Company. Yes, it'll be a bit of a hike to get it in person, but it still looks scrumptious and is available online for £4.50 (or $5.93). The cheese company took a spin on a traditional holiday classic — Wensleydale with Cranberries — and made it Wensleydale with Prosecco and Raspberries. That's right. This cheese is fruity. Sold.

8 Beet Hummus Ok, are you thinking what I'm thinking? Eating pita has never been so chic, thanks to this really appealing hummus. The recipe is pretty straightforward, according to food blog Root and Revel. Plus, imagine all the different things you could dip in it!!

9 Pink Lettuce OK, confession, but I am totally not one for eating my veggies. But a girl can change, right? I'm certainly incentivized by this scrumptious looking head. According to the New York Post, this veggie is pink radicchio, a rosy lettuce look alike that is grown mostly in parts of Italy and around California, Pennsylvania and Washington. Chris Field, a farmer at Campo Rosso Farm in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania who spoke to the Post, grows the pink veggie and says it is "pretty mild and has a subtle bitterness to it." That's enough to make me want to sink my teeth into it.

10 Cherry Blossom Floats Known as "Sakura McFloat," this drink is going to make you a very happy millennial. That is, if you are willing to go all the way to Japan to taste it. According to Teen Vogue, it has McDonald's vanilla soft serve ice cream on top, and the ombre cherry soda is apparently both sweet and tart because of its Satonishiki (cherry) flavoring. Not apologizing for the drool right now, folks.

11 Rose Gold Champagne Bears sugarfina on Instagram This just become my greatest weakness — I love gummies, and I love millennial pink, and now you can have both of these things by way of Sugarfina. This cube, available online at Sur La Table's website, retails for $9.95 and is "sparkling in flavors of classic Brut and chic Rosé," according to the site. It's cute and yummy... God help me.

12 Rosé Gold Chocolate Bar sugarfina on Instagram Did someone say pale pink chocolate from Paris? This Sugarfina bar retails for $9.50, but looks so delicious, you guys. The aforementioned Baby Rosé Bears are also "infused with delicious rosé wine from Provence," according to the site. Oh my gosh. Yes please.

13 Rosé Ice Cream Smitten This flavor is known as "Sonoma Rose," and its base is infused with Scribe Winery's pinot noir-laced Una Lou Rosé. This flavor actually has an ABV of 3.5 percent according to Cosmopolitan, and is courtesy of Smitten Ice Cream, a "churned to order" ice cream shop famous for local organic ingredients. Smitten mostly has locations around California, but you can buy it online in bulk.

14 Rosé Popsicles Hold your horses. It may be winter, but pink ice cream is always in style. If rosé ice cream is not quite your style, brace yourself for these rosé popsicles to add to the trend. Last summer, we saw the unthinkable: rosé now comes in a boozy popsicle of three possibilities: Coconut Rosé Sangria, Watermelon Mint Lemonade, and a variety pack. They retail for packs of 12, 24, and 48, and are still being sold! Looks like this rosé is all season.