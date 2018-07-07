While accepting a lifetime achievement award from National Organization for Women (NOW) on Friday afternoon, a famed feminist attorney had a message for Donald Trump. Gloria Allred told Trump to leave the #MeToo movement and Sen. Elizabeth Warren alone.

During her acceptance speech, Allred said, "Mr. Trump, #MeToo is alive and well. Keep your hands off Elizabeth Warren and every mother and her daughter." Sen. Warren has become a punching bag for President Trump, most recently at his rally in Montana on Thursday

At the rally, Trump had said that Warren — who he has nicknamed "Pocahontas" — didn't deserve an apology for her criticisms of his administration. "I want to apologize. Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize to you. To you I apologize. To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize," Trump said.

Trump then envisioned a scenario where Warren is the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and they were at a debate. At this imaginary debate, Trump said he would give Warren an ancestry test and mocked the #MeToo movement.

"I'm going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she's of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence," he said. "We will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very careful."

Warren fired right back at Trump's comments on his favorite medium, Twitter. "Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order," Warren wrote. "Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying."

Warren's fiery tone was similar to that of Allred's tone throughout her acceptance speech. Keeping with her focus on current events, Allred talked about the importance of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement and the announcement of Trump's replacement pick. Trump is reportedly picking a nominee from a pool of 25 people vetted by the Federalist Society, a group of conservative lawyers.

Trump's first appointment to the Supreme Court was Neil Gorsuch, who replaced Antonin Scalia. He has mostly voted on that extremely conservative line thus far, according to Slate.

Allred said how important preserving Roe v. Wade is to her because of her experience before 1973. "It is very personal to me because ... I was one of the millions of women who was forced to have an unsafe abortion," Allred said. She had previously discussed her illegal abortion before Roe in her Netflix documentary Seeing Allred.

Allred said that she "almost bled to death in a bathtub and had to be taken to the hospital." She said she ended up with a 106 degree fever and "had to be packed in ice."

During the experience, Allred thought she might die from the side effects of the illegal procedure. It helped inform her life choices. It's important to remember that women must fight for their rights, she said, because no one else will.

"We're going to have to fight for our rights, plantation by plantation. State by state. And who’s going to be the most vulnerable? It's women," the Lifetime Achievement Honoree said.

Women should strive to have a "Rosa Parks moment every day." "Speak up, fight back and seek positive change. Others will follow your lead and, ultimately, you will come out a leader," Allred told the crowd.

She told the crowd to repeat after her: "Resist. Insist. Persist. Elect."

Allred's message to women was that getting involved will be the necessary catalyst for change. "Speak truth to power, fight back and win," the feminist civil rights attorney said.