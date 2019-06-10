If you aren’t already entranced by all the stellar products Glow Recipe has to offer, then maybe a discount on the skin care site will have you singing a different tune. Glow Recipe is throwing its first Glow All Out Sale on its K-beauty items, and the reason behind it is actually super exciting for skin care fans.

A press release from Glow Recipe states that the brand is offering 20% to 60% off of items from the site’s K-beauty brand partners. The sale will run from June 10 to June 30, and includes everything from face masks and foam cleansers to pressed serums and hand cream with a discount.

The sale isn’t only for the sake of letting skin care lovers go ape on brand partner products, but because Glow Recipe wants to focus on bringing more of its Glow Recipe line to the forefront of its site.

“Although our e-commerce business is quite strong, the Glow Recipe Skincare business was hitting a momentum where we knew we had to make a decision: continue with both business verticals, or invest the entire company’s energy into Glow Recipe Skincare,” said Sarah Lee and Christine Chan in the press release. “After much thoughtful deliberation, we decided to go all in with Glow Recipe Skincare and continue creating products that we know our customers will love. We’re so proud of the brands we’ve incubated over the years, and the fact that we helped them establish a presence in the U.S. market.”

Since the sale will make room for more Glow Recipe products, here are some of the best pick to bid the K-beauty line farewell.

MD's Pick Amploufy Water Rubber Mask In Berries

For some people a $4 face mask is enough to convince them to scram to the checkout line, but this mask's firming and hydrating properties really seals the deal for supple skin.

Whamsia by Glow Studio Charcoal Chai Tea Pore Refining Glow Pad

Sometimes a double cleanse can leave a skin care lover feeling unsure of whether or not their face is truly clean. Enter: alcohol-free Charcoal Chai Tea Pore Refining Glow Pads. For those who really want to scrub away dead cells, these skin detoxifying pads are the answer.

Blithe Crystal Iceplant Pressed Serum

Skin care fans who enjoy cooling effects will dive face first into this pressed serum and moisturizer hybrid. The use of Crystal Iceplant extract allows for the face to feel a cooling sensation while also eliminating the appearance of pores.

Green Tea Moisturizer

Made for those with oily and combination skin in mind, this Green Tea Moisturizer takes out the heavy greasiness that other moisturizers can leave behind.

J. One Haart Mermaid Glow Color Lip Tint

This lip balm comes in handy on the days lips start to feel uncomfortable or when a beauty lover wants something light on the lips. Infused with sweet almond and starflower seed oils for nourishment, these sweet smelling lip tints also offer a light pigment for a softer look.

Blithe Inbetween Instant Glowing Cream

A glowing base of makeup only happens when the skin is flourishing first. Blithe offers up this double duty moisturizing primer that can brighten up the face with or without a full beat.

Your Peace Lanseal Soothing Sheet Mask

The effects of this sheet mask is in the name. Using green tea and honey to oppose inflammation, this gauze sheet mask comes give the wearer their peace of mind in this stress-relieving $3 skin care product.

Although many fans are saying goodbye to all these K-beauty goodies, offering a blowout sale to achieve glass skin is a mighty fine way to go out.