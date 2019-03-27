While all of us dream of jetting off to the likes of Bali, New Zealand, and the Bahamas, a far flung destination is not always on the cards, whether it's down to time, budget, or something else. It can also seem intimidating to go to a far away land if you're travelling alone. This is where a solo trip in the UK comes in; it's cheap, accessible, and you won't have to learn a new language to get around here! There are some really good places to travel alone in the UK, and many you may not have considered before.

So why travel alone in the UK? First up, it's relatively safe; while we have our problems, if you look after yourself and keep an eye out, you shouldn't have any problems while travelling around. Second, it's accessible. The extensive rail network allows us to hop on the train and reach pretty much any destination in the country, while National Express also provides fairly cheap coach services. There are also a ton of accommodation options for all budgets, from simple but safe hostels to lovely, homely Airbnbs.

All of this practical stuff aside, there are some really stunning areas of the UK that offer culture, amazing food, friendly locals, and unrivalled scenery. Here are some of my favourites:

1. Bristol Shutterstock From a great food scene to some impressive street art, Bristol is a great alternative if you want a taste of vibrant city life without stepping foot in London, which, as much as I love, I admit can be intimidating from time to time. Something I have always wanted to do is attend the International Balloon Fiesta, which runs in August. Swing by in the summer months to embrace Bristol life and enjoy the fiesta.

2. Lake District Shutterstock The Lake District is a place I would recommend everybody to go, no matter your age, taste, or time limit. Not only does it offer the perfect sample of life in the English countryside, the scenery is amazing, and the people are super friendly, meaning going on your own is really no big deal. You can get some amazing Airbnbs in The Lake District in areas such as Cumbria.

3. Bath Shutterstock There are so many things to do and see in Bath. I'd recommend finding a cute little Airbnb just outside of town, booking in for an afternoon at the Thermae Spa (they do some great packages), taking the roman bath tour, and finishing the day with a meal and ale at The Chequers pub.

4. The Cotswolds Shutterstock Having recently visited The Cotswolds myself, I feel confident in recommending it for solo travellers. It's quintessentially British, and super safe. Hire yourself a car and book in at Mollie's Motel & Diner, just outside of Oxfordshire. The motel, which was created by the same minds behind Soho House, offers simple yet stylish rooms complete with Cowshed products. Eat breakfast at the diner before driving down the The Cotswolds (about a 40-minute drive) to explore little villages such as Bibury, Bourton-on-the-Water, and Bourton-on-the-Hill.

5. Brighton Shutterstock A short distance from London, Brighton is easy to travel to for a day trip, or as a longer stay. Get lost in The Lanes (a cute little shopping area) before heading down to the seaside and indulging in some local fish and chips. Brighton locals are very friendly, making it a great place to visit alone.

6. Cornwall Shutterstock Cornwall is a super chilled out place that will be perfect for the solo traveller looking for a little down time. With beautiful beaches, delicious Cornish ice cream, and friendly locals, you can't go wrong with a quick trip here. Go for a hike, and be sure to visit The Watering Hole, which is the only bar on a beach in the UK.

7. Nottingham Shutterstock Now I may be a little biased here (I went to The University Of Nottingham), but Nottingham is a great place to visit alone. There are tons of shops and places to eat, lots of pretty scenery, and an amazing main Uni campus, which is surrounded by lakes and impressive old buildings. Visit the vegetarian and vegan eatery Alley Cafe, and don't miss out on the night life, which is legendary.