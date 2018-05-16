If you were wondering how you're going to celebrate the royal wedding, it seems like you can now just ask Google. In anticipation of Saturday, May 19's royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Google has created a fun little gift for fans of the couple awaiting the nuptials with bated breath. The folks over at Google know that we're probably going to be asking our Google Assistants questions about the royal wedding anyway, so they've created Google Assistant royal wedding Easter eggs for us all in an effort to make things a bit more interactive and thematic. Which, in other words, means you'll be able to ask your Google Assistant through your Google Home, your Google Pixel, or other Google-enabled devices, questions about the royal wedding — and it will actually answer you with opinions about Markle and Prince Harry. The future really is here!

If you've never spent an afternoon talking to your Google Assistant, combing for weird answers to tell your friends about, you're seriously missing out. It might not sound that interesting, but I promise you, it's a lot of fun — it's like talking to a friend, but not? I mean, once you get over how weird it is that you're literally talking to artificial intelligence, you start to realize how cool it is and can't stop asking questions. You get obsessed with learning just how far you can stretch Google's responses. Then you start trying to outsmart the device, and before you know it, hours have gone by. (I'm definitely not saying this from personal experience or anything like that... definitely not.)

In other words, it's the perfect device to help you have a fun royal celebration while sitting at home with your friends awaiting the royal wedding's airing on television.

So, how does it work? In order to prompt your Google device to talk all things royal wedding with you, all you have to do is say "Hey Google," followed by one of the following statements. Keep in mind that the responses will vary, as each prompt comes with a few different comebacks and answers. Of course, to cycle through different responses, simply ask the same question multiple times. I mean, c'mon, what else do you have to do with your time? Sleep? Nah — ask the questions until the answers start to repeat themselves! Learn everything that your Google Assistant has to offer! Absorb all of that wisdom!

Here are some of the best conversations you can look forward to this weekend with your Google Assistant. Also, worth remembering: Google basically knows everything, so feel free to expand your inquisition and see what happens. This is your royal wedding viewing party day! Get creative with it and have fun.

Q: "What Do You Think About The Royal Wedding?"

A: "Any shindig in the name of love is alright by me!"

Q: "Teach Me Royal Etiquette."

A: "Good table manners are the shadow of virtue. Nothing is in worse taste than talking with one’s mouth full."

Q: "I Don’t Care About The Royal Wedding."

A: "That’s OK. It might not be everyone’s cup of English Breakfast."

Q: "Is Meghan A Good Match For Harry?"

"I have to say, she Suits him well."

Q: "How Do I Get An Invite To The Royal Wedding?"

A: "Hmm, I think the invites have gone out already. So at this point, you might need some kind of disguise."

Q: "Give Me A Fact About Royal Weddings."

A: "The Queen has the right to declare a royal marriage invalid, which is why Harry made sure to ask her first before he popped the question to Meghan."