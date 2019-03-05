Google employees' salaries have frequently been in the news over the past couple of years, as allegations that the company systematically pays male employees more than women arose. In 2018, Google spent millions to close its gender pay gap — but most of that money went to men, according to The New York Times.

Every year, Google carries out what the company calls a "pay equity analysis," with the aim of evening out salaries for employees who hold similar positions. The company announced in a blog post on Monday that last year's analysis took 91 percent of the company's employees into account, and Google ended up granting an additional $9.7 million to 10,677 employees. According to The New York Times, Google's employees are 69 percent male, but more than 69 percent of the salary adjustments went to male employees. Bustle has reached out to Google for comment.

Google's lead analyst for pay equity and people analytics, Lauren Barbato, gave one explanation for why so many men received salary adjustments.

"The 2018 analysis flagged one particularly large job code (Level 4 Software Engineer) for adjustments," Barbato wrote in the blog post. "Within this job code, men were flagged for adjustments because they received less discretionary funds than women."

Mason Trinca/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As Barbato acknowledged, though, Google's pay equity analyses don't provide a complete picture of the wage gap at Google. As The New York Times noted, the analysis didn't take into account, for example, whether women had been hired at a lower pay grade — a pattern that is one of the main foci of a lawsuit filed against Google in 2017, in which three women alleged that Google systematically paid men more than women.

One of these women, as The New York Times reported, was Kelly Ellis, who was hired at as a "Level 3 employee" — a term used for people hired directly out of college — even though she had four years of work experience. Weeks later, the lawsuit claimed that a male engineer who had the same amount of experience as Ellie did was hired as a Level 4 employee, which not only gave him a higher salary, but also gave him better access to potential bonuses, raises, and compensation in the form of stocks. The suit also alleges that this happened with more than one man hired to Ellis' team.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...