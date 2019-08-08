If you suffer from airline ticket-related anxiety that normally results in you waiting until the very last minute to book your flight only to be stuck paying too much, Google has your and your bank account's backs in mind with its new promotion. On Aug. 8, Google Travel's Flight Price Guarantee promotion was announced, and it's going to be the easiest way you save money on booking vacations for the rest of summer.

Planning a vacation should be a fun time full of possibilities, but with ever-fluctuating ticket prices and trends in airfare that barely make sense to even the most expert travelers, it can feel stressful — not to mention, scary to press that "book" button if you're a few months from your departure date and aren't sure if the prices will be cheaper later.

With its new promotion, Google is taking that stress out of the equation for the rest of summer. Basically, in conjunction with its new flight price tracking function, Google Travel is aiming to ensure travelers booking through Google Flights get the best deal: the site will now tell you whether or not the price is forecast to change before your trip, and if it's not, it'll recommend you book now. But, say the price does drop, even just by a dollar — that's where Google's new promotion comes into play.

According to the folks at Google Travel in a press release, the promotion will work as follows: "When we predict the price won’t decrease further for select flights booked between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2, we’ll guarantee it and we’ll refund you the difference if it does." In other words, if you book your flight between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2 — your trip doesn't necessarily need to be during this time — and it's part of the promotion, you will actually get money refunded if the price ends up dropping between the moment you book to the moment you take off on the plane.

Google Travel

The details: The flights that are covered with this new feature must be departing the U.S. with domestic or international destinations and departure dates between August 13 and November 24, 2019. If your flight price does drop before your departure, Google will send you an email letting you know about it, with details on how to get your refund.

Worth noting: Once this promotion ends, the flight price predictor function won't be going anywhere, so you can still book with confidence by checking out Google's predictions for the price details.

Google Travel

Also new from Google Travel are some next step feature meant to make the process of planning your trip after booking your flight easier. This function will guide you through the rest of your travel plans by recommending reservations at hotels and restaurants and offering suggestions for excursions so that you can make the most out of your trip.

Basically this feature will ensure that your bookings make sense for your plans and tastes and will make suggestions that are congruent and logically sound. Aka, you'll only have to bounce around town if you want to.

Google Travel

For example, this feature will suggest restaurants that are near the hotel you've made a reservation at, or alternatively, suggest hotels that are near your booked excursions — or it'll even tailor the recommendations to you based off a mix of your reservations and your star ratings. Additionally, if you’re a rewards member, Google Travel will show you amenities that you have access to and will show you similar hotels to the ones you’ve previously searched.

You can check out all the new features on Google Travel. I think it's safe to say now is the time to book that end-of-summer vacation, with a confidence we have never known!