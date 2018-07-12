In an era when the most popular home accessories are green and bursting with life, it is fun to see when something dares to remix that concept. Succulents reign as the kings of plant Instagram, but not everyone's style is so verdent. Of course, the classic green, spongy succulents are perfect, but sometimes you need something darker — edgier perhaps — to set the mood. Earlier this week, Romper writer Jamie Kenney discovered the edgiest Echeveria elegans (the scientific name for succulent) you could possibly imagine: a GOTH SUCCULENT.

Plants have been a home decor staple for as long as the two have existed. But if it seems like friends are posting more photos of greenery than before, you're not imagining things. The growing popularity of decorative plants is a documented phenomenon. One major influence is, unsurprisingly, social media. Instagram accounts like Urban Jungle Blog and The Jungalow boast 650,000, and almost one million followers, respectively, with their flora-focused accounts. The plant obsession inspired a Washington Post article that made the rounds earlier this year entitled, "Millennials are filling their homes — and the voids in their hearts — with houseplants." It's safe to say that if you've succumbed to the succulents, you are not the only one. Behold what is poised to be the latest plant trend, between their intriguing form and Kenney's fitting moniker for them.

If you have yet to come across a "goth succulent" at your local flower shop, don't be too surprised. Kenney spotted the goth succulent while on vacation in Hawaii. She tells Bustle she saw the atypical bloom at the Ali’i Kula Lavender Farm in Maui. A little bit of research makes it clear just how special this succulent really is, and how difficult it may be to discover. According to the farm's website, the Ali’i Kula Lavender Farm is located in the northern part of Maui, "nestled on the slopes of Haleakala," which translates loosely to "House of the Sun." The 13.5-acre farm rests at 4000 feet above sea level, making it the ideal space for a variety of uncommon plants to thrive. In addition to 55,000 lavender plants, the Ali'i Kula Lavender Farm is home to olive trees, hydrangeas, sugarbushes, and, of course, SUCCULENTS. For a mere $12, visitors to the big island can tour the farm, in hopes of seeing the goth succulent with their own eyes.

But, as nice as a Hawaiian getaway sounds this summer, you can still bring the goth vibes straight to your door. Here are some other places you can snag a "goth succulent" of your very own:

Black Rose Aeonium Arboreum Zwartkop

Per its description, this Aeonium arboreum is nicknamed "Zwartkopf" or "Black Rose Aeonium." Its clumps can grow up to three feet tall, and the petals on each bloom can grow to e eight inches long. While the plant isn't ~technically~ black, it is very dark purple, giving it the appearance of a black succulent. Seller JewelryLE (who offers a number of succulents for purchase) suggests you repot the plant once you receive it, and leave it to soak up direct sunlight.

Black Aeonium

California-based UrbanCottageCo is offering this mature live succulent for sale through its Etsy shop. It comes potted in a two-gallon planter and is guaranteed to be sturdy, healthy, and beautiful. The mature plant measures more than 30 inches tall, and comes with, "...a couple of baby stems that can be removed and will grow into new plants." It is perfect for those who are looking for a statement plant, but also want to sprout some little ones for their windowsill.

Succulent Arrangement