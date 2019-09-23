If you're unfamiliar with Greta Lee, make sure to acquaint yourself now because you will no doubt be seeing lots more of this talented and stylish actor on red carpets to come. On Sunday night at the 2019 Emmys, Greta Lee stunned in an iridescent green two-piece ensemble designed by Christopher John Rogers. It was a bold statement piece, with its poufy cloud-like top and floor-length taffeta skirt, which is likely why the Russian Doll star decided to keep her hair sleek and sophisticated in a low bun.

But this is no ordinary low bun. Anyone who has attempted to create a similar look knows that it is easier said than done. After redoing your bun what feels like a million times, you can often end up with a messy or greasy-looking ball of hair instead. (We've all been there.) Thankfully, the mastermind behind Lee's low bun, celebrity stylist and Suave ambassador Jenny Cho, gave Bustle the inside scoop on exactly how she achieved the perfect chignon.

"For Greta’s look tonight, I wanted her hair to have a very clean and chic element so I opted for a strong center part, low braided bun," Cho tells Bustle.

First, Cho washed Lee's hair with Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to add extra moisture and shine to her tresses. Then, she towel-tried Lee's hair and applied Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Cream to fight frizz and fly-aways. Next, Cho created a strong center part and then divided the hair into four sections, with two on the side and two in the back. She misted Bumble & Bumble's Thickening Spray on the roots through the ends and blow dried her hair flat with a paddle brush. Pro-tip from Cho: "Work your way up to the sides directing hair using the curvature of the head and down to get a nice sleek finish."

Once the hair was dried, Cho began to braid the pony, taking a one inch section from each side of the back in a diagonal triangle shape, starting back at the nape. Then, she used Oribe Super Fine Hairspray on the roots, gathered hair, and then repeated until she had all of Lee's hair in a braided ponytail. To set the hair around the face, Cho used Harry Josh Setting Clips around the hairline. (These are great to use while doing your makeup to keep hair out of the way, says Cho.)

To soften the look, Cho pulled a few strands out by Lee's ears. Then, she sprayed the thickening spray on the loose pony braid and wrapped it around into a bun, securing it in place with bobby pins. To finish, she used Suave Professionals Flexible Control Hair Spray to lock in the final look.

To accent the hair, makeup artist Jo Baker went with warm, earthy autumnal tones for her face. “Greta wanted to add an element of grounded earthiness, so I reached for rich warm with soft finish tones for eyes cheeks and lips," Baker shared. Baker used Armani's new Matte Nature Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in shade #524 “Rose Nomad” for the perfect pop of color.

While pulled-back buns never go out of style, Cho predicts we'll be seeing lots more low chignons like the one she created on Lee this upcoming season, alone or paired with sparkly headbands or bedazzled clips. "I’m feeling this fall will continue to be filled with accessories," Cho shares with Bustle. Cho says we can expect to see more hair clips and headbands adorning clean, sleek buns or thick ponytails, on and off the red carpet.