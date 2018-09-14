False alarm, everybody. It seems as if the knot has not, in fact, been tied. Hailey Baldwin responded to wedding rumors about her and fiancé Justin Bieber — which were reported by People earlier today — with a short and simple tweet, and confirmed to fans that she and the Biebs had yet to make their impending marriage official.

In case you hadn’t heard, though — which would actually be kind of wild, to be honest, considering the mass hysteria that ensued after the report first broke — a source for People told the publication that Baldwin and Bieber had wed in private on Sept. 13.

According to the source, the two stars got married in a New York City courthouse, but, “they’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.” The couple apparently did this “without listening to anyone,” the source added.

On Sept. 14, Baldwin decided to confront the rumors head-on, and clarified via Twitter,

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

Hmm, so, hang on a second. According to TMZ, the couple was photographed walking into "the courthouse where marriage licenses are issued," and that two eye-witnesses reported Bieber telling Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby." Is that part true, at least?

In the event that Bieber and Baldwin applied for and received a marriage license in New York City on Sept. 13, there are a few things that we can deduce. First of all, as per the New York State Department of Health — which houses information on "Vital Records" like birth certificates, death certificates, and (obviously) marriage licenses — "Although the marriage license is issued immediately, the marriage ceremony may not take place within 24 hours from the exact time that the license was issued."

More to come ...