Hailey Bieber — or, as you might now her, Hailey Baldwin — isn't slowing down as a newlywed. Instead, she's leveraging her new name and making a trademark out of it. Hailey Baldwin filed for a Bieber Beauty trademark, meaning the 22-year-old model will be the latest celeb to create a beauty line.

According to TMZ, Hailey's company filed trademark paperwork for Bieber Beauty, with the intention of selling beauty and makeup collections. This isn't the first name-related trademark that Hailey has filed, either. Right after her courthouse wedding to Justin, Hailey registered the trademark for the name Hailey Bieber. The paperwork indicated that Hailey wanted the name for an upcoming clothing line.

When Elle asked Hailey about the trademark for an upcoming clothing line, she made it clear that it was TBD. "I have so many ideas, and I'm really into trends and am pretty in tune with what people my age are wearing and like to wear," Hailey said. "Right now I'm having a great time wearing other peoples' designs. There are so many young talented designers out there, but who knows? Maybe one day in the future."

Hailey filed for the clothing trademark on Oct. 10, so it has now been six months since the paperwork has been submitted. There is no news of an upcoming clothing line drop yet, so there is no telling if Bieber Beauty will become a quick reality.

Hailey isn't the only one who is busy launching collections. Justin just launched his own clothing label, named Drew House. The brand has a California-grunge aesthetic, utilizing a giant yellow smiley face icon across most of its pieces.

While at Coachella, the couple met up with long-time friend Kendall Jenner, and Justin snapped a photo of Hailey and Jenner rocking a bandanna from his collection.

The bandannas feature a rose motif, along with the label's trademark smiley superimposed on top of the print.

While Justin is the first one in the family to launch a clothing line, Hailey could be launching her beauty line at anytime. Seeing how Hailey is a model that is a regular on the runway and campaign circuit, it's safe to assume that she knows makeup.

Hailey also is the ambassador and face for bareMinerals, and she has collaborated with Australian brand ModelCo. on a line of makeup before. So Hailey wouldn't be completely out of her element by starting a beauty line of her own.

Hailey's ambassador role was announced by bareMinerals on Sept. 13, 2018 when Hailey starred in its Power of Good campaign.

“Clean beauty in all its forms is important to me and I love the fact that bareMinerals can deliver on this promise and still create products that are amazing for skin,” Hailey said in a press release. “I’m excited that my partnership with bareMinerals allows me to celebrate a world I already embrace every day.”

Knowing that, chances are Hailey's new beauty line could possibly be rooted in clean beauty. While there is no news yet when or if a line is actually dropping, beauty fans should keep their eyes peeled. A collection by Hailey would be an amazing one.