As one of today’s chicest celebs, Hailey Bieber is the go-to fashion and beauty icon of the most in-the-know style savants. Between her sleek, minimalist dresses, ’80s-style accessories, and collection of It bags, among others, everything she wears is essentially dissected and copied. Even her dewy foundation hack has been recreated by beauty girls everywhere.

Over the weekend, however, the Rhode founder proved that she, too, has her own style heroes. Enter: her Carrie Bradshaw-coded look in New York.

Hailey’s Spotted Capri Pants

Over the weekend, Bieber turned heads while enjoying a sunny day in Manhattan. She wore a basic black tank top with an elegant bateau neckline that kept true to her understated sensibilities. The supermodel’s bottoms, however, were the antithesis of low-key. She wore capri pants, a controversial choice even among fashion’s die-hard aficionados. And her take was particularly attention-grabbing with its white base and massive polka dots.

Though the pedal pushers were ubiquitous in the ’90s, they’ve been widely associated with Carrie Bradshaw. The fictional columnist loved the short pant length and wore it repeatedly on SATC, making it more palatable to the general public. (Remember when she wore tie-dye capri pants with an inside-out patterned shirt and a blue bandana?!)

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Props to Bieber for channeling NY’s most enduring style legend while she, too, was out in the city.

Mind Her Feet

Because one controversial trend wasn’t enough, Bieber paired her capris with another polarizing style: heeled flip-flops.

Another look that was ubiquitous in the ’90s, the thonged footwear waned in desirability in the following decades... until the past few years. Now, the style gets a new lease on life every summer, with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus supporting the toe-flaunting moment.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her look with even more ’90s touches, including skinny sunglasses and a flat square bag.

She’s Having A Brat Summer

Later that night, Bieber slipped into another bold look. She wore a strapless, body-fitting mini with a vibrant apple green sheen. The look was straight out of Charli XCX’s “brat summer” playbook.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The beauty mogul paired the look with all-black accessories, including peep-toe mules, sunglasses, and a tiny bag — more nostalgic pieces.