Justin Bieber can always count on Hailey Baldwin to have his back, and vice versa. And nothing is more evident of that than a recent Instagram post from the model herself. On April 17, Hailey Baldwin wrote about how proud she is of Justin Bieber, proving, once again, that these two are so supportive of each other.

Baldwin posted a photo of her husband with his new haircut, which is helping him serve some extreme 2012-Bieber teas, by the way. While the photo undoubtedly garnered a lot of attention from every Belieber out there, it was the Drop the Mic host's caption that really shined. She wrote a note detailing just how proud she is of the singer and how much she cares about him. She wrote:

"my love 😩😍😍 you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day."

Basically, it was all kinds of sweet. In light of Bieber opening up about his own wellness journey, it was especially nice to see Baldwin honoring her hubby in such a majorly positive, and public, way. It really just goes to show you that she's always going to be his number one supporter.

It's not too surprising to see Baldwin support her husband in such a lovely way, since it has been reported, on multiple occasions, that she's been a majorly positive influence in Bieber's life. Back in March, a source told People that the model is the "best wife" for the "As Long As You Love Me" singer.

"Hailey is able to support Justin in a way that no one else has been able to,” they told the publication, “She only comes from a place of love. She doesn’t want anything from him except for him to be able to be the best person and husband. Justin is overwhelmingly grateful for how patient and supportive Hailey is.”

Bieber himself opened up about how supportive his wife is in late March. He did so by addressing a comment from a user named "@jaileyisajoke," who commented on his photo of Baldwin with, "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she's racist."

The "Sorry" singer defended his wife (and acknowledged his ex Selena Gomez) with a lengthy comment that showed that he isn't going to let anyone get away with writing negative messages about Baldwin. He wrote, in part:

"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

Ever since Bieber and Baldwin wed back in September, they've been going incredibly strong. And based on their respective Instagram posts, it's clear that they'll remain a solid pair and always be down to support each other through thick and thin.