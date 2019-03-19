Even though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already legally married, the couple is still planning to exchange vows in front of their friends and family in another ceremony. However, it looks like plans for that ceremony are currently on hold. As ELLE reported, Bieber and Baldwin are postponing their wedding ceremony. But, there's a very good reason for the postponement.

According to People, a second ceremony isn't in the cards in the couple's near future, but it will happen "eventually." The reason behind the delay? Bieber simply needs some time to focus on his mental health, which obviously takes precedence over the duo's second wedding festivities. A source, who claims to be close to Bieber, told the publication,

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

“Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all," the source continued, "She only wants him to focus on his mental health.” Another insider explained to People that while there are many who are supporting the singer, the Drop the Mic co-host is her husband's "biggest supporter" throughout his mental health journey.

“There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” they explained, “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

It's completely understandable for Bieber and Baldwin to take a step back from wedding planning for the sake of the singer's mental health. People previously reported in February that he was receiving counseling after experiencing some struggles with his emotional wellbeing. "Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” a source said.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” the same source clarified, “He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

Following their previous courthouse nuptials in September, the married couple wished to hold a larger ceremony that their friends and family could attend. Of course, as previously mentioned, any plans are now on hold. But, in January, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had sent out save the dates, but did wish to keep many of their planned wedding details private. “Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable,” a source told ET, “They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends."

As previously mentioned, Bieber and Baldwin are already legally married. In September, it was reported that the pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a NYC courthouse, which was later confirmed by the "Sorry" singer on Instagram in November when he referred to himself as a "married man."

While their planned ceremony for friends and family may currently be on hold, at least the married couple can still lean on each other during their times of need in the meantime.